RHONJ reunion spoilers: Joe Giudice was heartbroken about Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas’ relationship

Joe and Teresa Giudice are on great terms following their divorce, but the OG recently opened up on the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion about something that left her ex-husband heartbroken.

Not surprisingly, Teresa’s hot and heavy love affair with Louie Ruelas did not sit too well with Joe, and he shared his feelings about it with one of their daughters.

These days both Teresa and Joe have moved on, but that didn’t mean it was easy for the dad-of-four to see Teresa’s romance splashed all over social media.

Teresa talks about Joe Giudice’s heartbreak

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared an emotional bit of information about her ex in a preview for Part Two of the reunion, which is set to air on Wednesday.

As talks turned to her romance with Louie Ruelas, host Andy Cohen commented on the moment when Joe and Louie met each other for the first time in the Bahamas.

The former couple’s four girls were spending time in the Caribbean with their dad, but youngest daughter Audriana had to return to the states for a dance competition so Teresa flew down and pick her up.

However, she revealed that “Louie reached out to Joe and said, ‘Can we have dinner in the Bahamas,'” and that’s how the two men eventually met.

While the OG claimed things were not “weird” during the meetup with her ex-husband and her current boyfriend, she did confess something Joe told their eldest daughter.

“He did tell Gia ‘seeing your mom with someone else it broke my heart into a million pieces’ and I did feel bad,” confessed Teresa. “Like I wasn’t trying to hurt him or anything,” she continued while holding back the tears.

Teresa says her girls are in therapy following her divorce

While Teresa claimed that the meetup between Louie and Joe was not weird, her ex-husband certainly has a different take on that.

After posting a photo from their dinner in the Bahamas, Joe later revealed, “You can all imagine how I felt when they walked in the room. It was awkward to see my ex after a lifetime together with someone else.”

As for how the couple’s four kids are dealing with the divorce, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed that are all handling it differently.

“Gabriella and Audriana thank God are good, but Gia and Melania I think they still have deep issues about it,” shared the 49-year-old at the reunion. “So Gia started seeing a therapist and as soon as Melania comes home, she’s gonna start. And I started seeing a therapist too.”

As for why Teresa herself decided to opt for therapy as well, she explained, “When your kids are going through it, it’s important for you to know how to speak to them. I cant just tell them just to get over it and be strong.”

Check out the sneak peek below and watch the full scene play out during Part Two of the reunion.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.