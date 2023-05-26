RHONJ reunion sneak peek: Here’s what happened in the first 7 minutes

We’re counting down to The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, but until then, we have a sneak peek of the first seven minutes to hold you over.

Thank us later, or rather, thank the network for sharing a snippet of the intense moments leading up to all the explosive scenes that played out in the trailer.

Our jaws dropped to the floor when we saw the vitriol spewed on the set, although it was expected after such a dramatic season.

The cast members had been waiting for quite some time since filming the season to face off with each other, and they didn’t hold back.

During the first few minutes of the reunion, the ladies made quite a statement in their gorgeous gowns.

However, all eyes were on Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, and they didn’t disappoint.

Teresa was on goddess time with her chic bob and gold jumpsuit, while Melissa was the last to take her seat, rocking a blue sequined hoodie dress fresh off the runway.

Teresa Giudice’s heart was racing at the RHONJ reunion

This year the theme for the RHONJ reunion was Ireland, where the cast took their cast trip, and the set featured vintage oil paintings of all the women.

Once everyone was seated, it was time to begin, but Teresa was feeling nervous.

Teresa put Andy’s hand on her chest so that he could feel how fast her heart was beating as she got ready to battle it out with Melissa.

“Wow, that’s a fast heartbeat,” exclaimed Andy.

By the way, Teresa’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, also called in before they got started and had a fun chat with Andy before telling the cast, “Enjoy your reunion.”

Things instantly got heated between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice

Andy tried to start things off lightly by asking Teresa about her life as a newly married woman.

However, that took a turn, and things quickly kicked off between her and Melissa.

When asked about the biggest adjustment to married life, Teresa responded, “The hardest thing was my family, hurting us right before we were getting. married.”

Although that’s not where Andy was trying to take the conversation, Teresa continued, “His family is just so wonderful, and then here’s my family hurting him.”

“How did anyone hurt him?” enquired Melissa, who then brought up the cheating scandal.

“Are we watching the same show?” retorted Teresa as the two women started to go at it!

“We’re jumping the gun here,” interjected Andy. “We’re not getting into the cheating thing yet.”

Check out Teresa and Melissa’s exchange plus so much more in the sneak peek below.

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs Tuesday, May 30 at 8/7c on Bravo.