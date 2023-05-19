RHONJ: Melissa Gorga says Teresa Giudice wanted Joe to divorce her by claiming she slept with ‘multiple men’

We’re still talking about The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale because there was a lot to chew on, and the cast is dishing about all the dramatics that went down as well.

Melissa Gorga was at the center of the controversy, and she believes that her sister-in-law Teresa Gorga wanted Joe Gorga to leave her amid rumors that she was cheating.

Melissa remained cool, calm, and composed when Danielle Cabral told her that there was a rumor going around that she had been unfaithful.

The revelation fell flat because Melissa knew about it months prior when Teresa and Luis secretly met with her husband to share the news.

Teresa told her brother to keep the revelation a secret from Melissa, but he did no such thing because he didn’t believe that his wife of 18 years was a cheater.

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting on photos, videos, something, anything to prove that this was not fabricated, but while we wait, Melissa had a lot to say about her alleged affair.

Did Teresa Giudice want her brother Joe to divorce his wife?

Melissa is convinced that Teresa wanted Joe to divorce her after the OG and Luis told her brother that Melissa was a cheater.

Melissa said as much on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, where she didn’t mince words while sounding off about the secret meetup.

“She didn’t think he told me. She told him ‘Never tell Melissa,'” revealed the Envy by MG founder– who also revealed that she was protecting Teresa throughout the entire season by not revealing what the OG had done.

“And she didn’t just say the rumor that Laura said,” explained Melissa. “She said ‘with multiple men’…it was like they wanted that man to leave the house and divorce me.”

Melissa said Joe was “so disgusted” after hearing what Luis and Teresa had to say about his wife that he “walked out and basically never talked to his sister again.”

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice speaks out after secret meeting with Joe Gorga

Meanwhile, Teresa is defending herself and refuses to take the blame for the cheating rumor getting out.

While chatting on the After Show, Teresa had flashbacks of #strippergate back in Season 4, when she told Melissa that a man said she worked as a stripper at his club back in the day.

“It’s happening again…and I’m getting blamed for this, and it’s like, ‘Are you kidding me,'” said Teresa.

“This rumor got out and she’s blaming me. It’s put on me,” exclaimed the mom of four. “Meanwhile, I never said it on camera. Luis told my brother privately.”

Check out the video below and watch the RHONJ cast sound off on the Season 13 finale.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Teresa Wedding Special airs Tuesday, May 23 at 8/7c on Bravo.