RHONJ: Melissa Gorga claps back at claims that she’s snobby and ‘rude to fans’

Melissa Gorga denies claims of being rude. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Melissa Gorga recently clapped back at claims that she’s rude and snobby after being accused by a social media follower.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star didn’t let the comment fly after she posted a birthday tribute to her new castmate, Jennifer Fessler and people felt she was trying to overshadow the birthday girl.

Melissa shared a birthday post that had a group of women, including Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs, in the picture. Melissa was sitting in the middle with a big smile on her face and the birthday girl was sitting to her immediate left.

However, some people took offense after Melissa shared the photo because Jennifer’s face was barely shown as she playfully hid behind Melissa in the photo.

Several persons commented on the photo and slammed the RHONJ star for trying to make the birthday tribute all about her.

The mom-of-three, however, took time to respond to some of the comments including one accusing her of being a snob and acting rudely towards her fans.

Melissa Gorga claps back at the claim that she’s rude to fans

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star got some heat for her birthday post to Jennifer Fessler, who we’ll meet next season.

“Happy Birthday to this Jersey Queen 👑 @jennfessler She literally lights up the room as soon as she walks in!” wrote Melissa. “I can’t wait for you to meet her! You are gonna die #rhonj.”

While people weren’t too happy that Melissa chose that photo for the birthday post, one Instagram user had another bone to pick with the 43-year-old.

“So people say you are a snob, rude to fans, I always liked you this is disturbing to hear! Remember you are NOT Jlo … grow up,” wrote the commenter.

Melissa quickly responded to the comment and noted, “This is so false.”

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga called out for her birthday post

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a few other things to contend with as she got blasted for her choice of Instagram photo during the birthday tribute.

“Melissa, it looks like you’re the birthday girl with this picture,” wrote one commenter.

“Who posts a birthday picture when you’re in the center and you can’t even see the birthday girl’s face!” questioned someone else.

“I didn’t realize how vain you really are. You picked a picture that covers the person that you are honoring face!” added one critic.

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Meanwhile, another commenter noted, “Jen is naturally gorgeous, [you] should have picked a picture that shows off her face for her bday shout-out.”

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

However, Melissa made it known that the birthday girl approved the photo.

“She chose this pic,” responded Melissa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.