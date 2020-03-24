Melissa Gorga bikini pics prove that this RHONJ star doesn’t age

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Melissa Gorga is apparently aging backward — and we have the pics to prove it!

The 41-year-old star showed off her hot bikini bod to her 2 million followers on Instagram and she received tons of compliments about how amazing she looks.

The pic is in celebration of Melissa’s 41st birthday

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum had a birthday on Friday, March 21st, but she was forced to celebrate at home due to the lock-down in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, she managed to enjoy her day with a series of swimsuit photos.

Melissa shared the pics on Instagram, along with reflective words of wisdom.

“Okay Ladies. Another year is about to go by.. You should Never even worry about another decade going by💅🏽You will all get better with age💕Especially from the inside out. Have no fear! Embrace it”

In the post, Gorga compares a photo of herself in a bikini at age 30 with another of her in her 40s – and it’s pretty clear that her body has gotten better with age.

She received tons of compliments about her appearance from fans.

“Omg you’re like fine wine, it gets better with time😻 GO OFF MELISSA,” one follower wrote.

Another chimed in “Omg You Look Younger & Hotter At 40!!”

The image, which was posted three days ago, racked up more than 86,000 likes so far.

This isn’t the first time that the hot mom has shown off her bikini bod on social media. A few months ago Melissa shared a sexy pic while sporting a leopard print, one-piece swimsuit from her clothing boutique, Envy by Melissa Gorga.

She also posted a photo from her Caribbean vacation back in December in which she was lounging under a beautiful Jamaican sunset.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Melissa is currently on hiatus from the Real Housewives of New Jersey. This time off follows a dramatic season and an even more dramatic reunion.

During the three-part sit down with Andy Cohen, newest castmate Jennifer Aydin called Melissa “self-absorbed” and accused her of faking a storyline for the show.

Throughout the season, Melissa and husband Joe Gorga try to decide whether or not to have another child. The couple has been married for 15 years and they are parents to three kids. However, the two have been exploring the idea of going through IVF in order to conceive their 4th child.

During the reunion, Aydin says she does not believe Melissa has been interested in having another child.

“Who are you kidding? She’s not gonna have a baby… she’s way too self-absorbed,” she said, speaking on the basis that Gorga was constantly posting selfies.

Well, Jennifer may not be thrilled by Melissa’s most recent photo, but that’s okay. Melissa is not necessarily self-absorbed but she is definitely 41 and fabulous.