RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin wears orange mini dress for 20-year anniversary celebration

RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin celebrates 20 year marriage anniversary. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin has a lot to smile about these days.

She is celebrating 20 years of marriage with her husband Dr. Bill Aydin.

Jennifer showed fans that her marriage got through last season’s speculations and rumors.

The couple is back to their happy place, if not better.

The reality star took to social media to share a series of pictures of herself and her husband celebrating their big milestone.

She posted a picture of her and Bill in front of The River Café, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Brooklyn.

RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin spent multiple days celebrating 20-year anniversary with Bill Aydin

Jennifer captioned her first post, “It took 20yrs to get here, so we’re going to spend more than just one day celebrating.”

In the picture, she is wearing a beautiful orange dress with beautiful white strappy sandals. Bill is lovingly embracing her as both smiled while looking at the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jennifer also shared a picture of their 5 kids and said they were their greatest accomplishments.

She captioned the post, “From 8/25/2002-8/25/2022: our best accomplishment- our family”

Fans were in for a treat, as Jennifer shared several posts of the couple and their different milestones.

She included pictures from their courtship, their wedding day, their kids, and different holidays.

Bravo Housewives congratulate Jennifer and Bill on 20-year anniversary

Several Housewives commented on Jennifer’s posts to extend her and Bill their best wishes.

Her BFF and newlywed, Teresa Giudice took to the comment section of one post and wrote, “Happy anniversary” adding three red heart emojis.

Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

Jennifer was recently a bridesmaid at The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG’s wedding.

RHODubai star Lesa Milan commented on the post, “Aw, beautiful ! Happy anniversary”.

Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

Lesa’s co-star and best friend, supermodel Chanel Ayan, wrote on the post featuring Jennifer and Bill with their kids. “Beautiful family,” she commented adding a red heart emoji.

Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

Fans also joined in on the best wishes. One viewer wrote in part, “Love has ups and downs it’s about working throughout those that’s what matters and Jen u and Bill are perfect !!”

Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

Bill also took to social media to wish a Happy anniversary to his wife.

He posted a series of pictures of the couple in front of the Brooklyn bridge and another one of their five kids.

He captioned the post, “Happy 20th anniversary.”

“I love you baby,” he added.

Jennifer Aydin addresses hate sent to RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais’ son

Although the RHONJ star has been celebrating two decades of marriage, Jennifer also recently took the time to pen a long caption in support of Garcelle Beauvais, whose son recently endured online trolling.

Jennifer wrote in part, “We come on this show, feeling strong enough to endure whatever comes our way and then you see something like this and you feel helpless and scared.”

The RHONJ has been through a lot in her marriage and much of it has played out in front of the cameras, so Jennifer understands the complexity of what Garcelle is going through.

Thankfully, Jennifer and Bill are now in a happy place, and celebrating this great milestone.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on Hiatus on Bravo.