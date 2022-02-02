RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin thought ‘nobody would ever find out’ about her husband Bill Aydin’s affair

Jennifer Aydin talks about her husband’s infidelity. Pic credit: Eugene Gologursky/Bravo

Margaret Josephs confronted her Real Housewives of New Jersey castmate Jennifer Aydin about being honest about her life, and now Jennifer is speaking out. The Bravo personality has been keeping a secret from everyone, but now we know that her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin had an affair years ago.

The revelation is one that Jennifer had planned to take to her grave and never thought anybody would find out. However, her castmates caught wind of Bill’s indiscretions and now Jennifer has to confront it!

Jennifer Aydin thought nobody would find out about husband’s affair

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has never mentioned or even hinted that her husband had an affair, and she had no plans to share that with anyone. However, Jennifer had to come clean after her co-star, Margaret Josephs, hinted at it during an argument in the first episode.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Jennifer opened up about the revelation, which will play out as the season continues.

“I thought nobody would ever find out… I never told anybody,” revealed Jennifer.

“Nobody knew — [not] my mother, my sister, my best friend, my cousin,” she continued. “Like, when I say I was taking it to the grave, I kept that secret inside. And it was very hard for me to do, and I was able to do it for the greater good of my family.”

Jennifer revealed that before joining the show, she talked to Bill about the possibility of the secret coming to light.

“I did tell Bill when we joined the show that if anything ever did come out about it, that I was not going to shy away from it,” confessed the 44-year-old.

However, Jennifer said she was “not gonna be the one to share the story, because I would never do that at the expense of my own children.”

Jennifer Aydin found out about husband’s affair days before giving birth

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also revealed that she discovered her husband’s infidelity during a very vulnerable moment in her life.

“I found out pretty much 10 days before I had Christian,” confessed Jennifer, who shares five kids with her husband Bill Aydin, Christian being fourth in birth order.

She continued, “You know, I was going through the process of letting it sink in while having to have a baby and wanting my baby to have all of the blessings that a normal child would, like having his mommy and his daddy in the delivery room.”

Jennifer said she “put on a brave face for my children,” but now that her secret is out, she’s taking it in stride.

“I signed up to do the show to show my life: the good, the bad, the ugly,” said Jennifer. “Not everything is black and white, and just because somebody does a bad thing doesn’t mean they’re a bad person.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.