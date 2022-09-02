RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider ‘causing a racket’ in crop top and purple pants

Jackie Goldschneider attends the U.S Open in crop top. Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Jackie Goldschneider got all dressed up to cause a racket, and it has nothing to do with drama on the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The reality TV personality showed off her outfit on social media as she posed for a photo in a crop top and purple silk pants.

Jackie was smiling in the photo as she shared in her caption that she was all dressed up to attend the U.S Open.

Several celebrities have converged on New York for the grand occasion and Jackie, who is a tennis fan, is on her way to show support. She also represented the Housewives quite well in her fashionable attire.

Jackie seemed happy and carefree despite the late rumors that she was officially demoted from her full-time position to a friend role on the show.

Reportedly one of the new cast members has snagged Jackie’s spot, but she will still be heavily featured in the upcoming season despite her status.

Meanwhile, the mom-of-four is not letting any of that affect her life.

RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider strikes a pose in a crop top and purple pants

Jackie Goldschneider has returned from her family vacation in South Carolina, and now she’s heading to New York.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed off the outfit she chose for the U.S Open, which is taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

“Causing a racket!! 🎾🎾🎾Heading to the #usopen #tennisanyone,” she captioned the photo.

Jackie opted for a sleeveless crop top in black with a plunging neckline paired with purple silk pants for the event.

She added a Chanel belt and clear heels as she posed for the photo with one hand on her hip. Jackie added a few pieces of jewelry, including a personalized necklace and stacks of bracelets.

Jackie Goldschneider demoted for Season 13

Sources recently revealed to Page Six that Bravo had made a decision about the position of the cast, and it’s not looking good for Jackie.

Reportedly one of the newbies has snagged her full-time spot, so the 45-year-old will have a friend role in Season 13.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has not commented on the news, but her supporters are not too happy about it.

“Looking better than ever! Please say you’re coming back full time 🙏🏻#teamjackie❤️” wrote one commenter on Jackie’s post.

“Ugh hate that you’ve been demoted to “friend of” you are amazing,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram



One person wrote, “Please tell me the rumors aren’t true. We need you full time. You are one of my favorites ❤️❤️.”

“Wow🔥🔥🔥, full time housewife look… sadly not meant to be 😢😢,” added someone else.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.