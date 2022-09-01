RHONJ newbie snags Jackie Goldschneider’s full-time spot after filming new season

Jackie Goldschneider was reportedly demoted for Season 13. Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Rumors that Jackie Goldschneider was demoted from her full-time role started back in June when the cast was still filming Season 13, but now we know more.

Sources have confirmed that the five-season cast member will indeed be a friend when the show returns.

Reports are that one of the newbies, Rachel Fuda has snagged Jackie’s full-time spot right out from under her and when the show premieres we will see how Rachel beat out the other newbies for the position.

However, despite her demotion, viewers will still see a lot of Jackie and her family. A few weeks ago the 45-year-old opened up about a possible demotion but noted that Bravo had not yet made any decisions about the positions of the cast.

However, she made it clear that no matter what the network decided she would be just fine because she filmed just as much as she usually does.

This has also been confirmed by insiders who noted that she was still featured quite a bit in the new season despite the demotion.

RHONJ newbie takes Jackie Goldschneider’s full-time role

Page Six sources have confirmed that Jackie Goldschneider has lost her full-time position to new cast member Rachel Fuda. The newbie joined the group by way of Melissa Gorga and found out about her position after filming ended a few weeks ago.

Alongside Melissa and Rachel, the other full-time cast members include Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs as well as newbie Danielle Cabral.

Jackie and the third newbie added to the cast, Jenn Fessler, are said to both have friend roles for next season but are still “heavily featured” on the show.

One insider noted that Jackie is fine with her role despite another source claiming the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was “unhappy” about Bravo’s decision.

“Any speculation that [Goldschneider] is unhappy about a ‘friend of’ role is untrue,” said the insider. “She is grateful for the opportunity to focus on her creative projects and her work as an expert in the eating disorder recovery space.”

Jackie Goldschneider is okay with her position on the show

Prior to the network’s decision, Jackie opened up about her possible demotion and made it clear that she would be okay either way.

At the time, the cast was still filming and the Real Housewives of New Jersey star told Us Weekly that her position was still up in the air.

“Everyone knows there are some new girls testing but Bravo hasn’t made decisions about anyone’s status yet,” Jackie revealed.

“I’m really okay with whatever,” admitted the mom-of-four. ” I mean to me it doesn’t change the way I act in front of the camera. I’ve been filming a lot so… to me, it really doesn’t matter,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.