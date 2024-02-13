RHONJ is the only show that needs to be rebooted

The Real Housewives of New Jersey was the best show in the wide-ranging Real Housewives franchise at one point.

The cast clocked in with petty arguments and questionable fashion and delivered plentiful iconic moments.

It was TV that didn’t take itself too seriously.

In recent years, the cast has gotten more and more immersed in toxic arguments that have made us question why we’re still watching.

With another season of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga not on speaking terms on the way, there’s a sense of “been there, done that, flipped a table over it.”

Thanks to Bravo rebooting The Real Housewives of New York City and recent rumors suggesting the same could be afoot for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, it got me thinking.

RHONJ needs a revamp

The only series in the franchise at this point that is practically screaming for a reboot is The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

What do we have to look forward to if the cast members are reportedly split into two groups?

We don’t count Dolores Catania because she thinks she’s on The Real Flip-Flopper of New Jersey at this stage and would probably use that as a storyline if she could.

Beyond the tired Teresa vs. Melissa drama, there isn’t much going on in the world of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Teresa and Melissa barely interact on RHONJ Season 14

Melissa previously admitted they barely interact in the upcoming season, so immediately, that backs up the claims that we’re about to see a significant cast division.

Then, we have the beef between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin that resulted in an altercation that got them banned from filming pending an investigation.

Aydin has been against most of her cast members throughout her time on the show, and we don’t see that changing any time soon.

The most frustrating thing to watch on these shows is when two groups go at it, yelling expletives at one another and conveniently missing names from guest lists to events.

RHONJ is too toxic in its current form

The Real Housewives of New York could make that fun, but things in the Garden State are much more toxic because these women aren’t afraid to dial that up a notch and get physical.

The best path to saving The Real Housewives of New Jersey at this point would be to fire the entire cast and refocus on a new friend group to bring some authenticity back into the narrative.

Right now, any new cast member is recruited to Team Melissa or Team Teresa, and it’s exhausting.

We’ve even entertained the possibility of the show firing the two sisters-in-law to force the rest of the cast to have their own storylines, but frankly, I’m not sure there’s a storyline any of the other ladies could spin that would make the show worthwhile again.

The viewership is too high for Bravo to make changes now

Pulling the plug on the whole show isn’t an option for Bravo because it still performs well, but producers need to start thinking about the bigger picture because fans will slowly get tired of the same storylines.

The Real Housewives of Potomac has imploded this season because of Bravo’s inability to make meaningful changes. Still, that show has had one off-season, which can easily be remedied next season.

This is a long-running problem for the legacy shows in the franchise that have been on the air for over a decade.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is set to return to Bravo in the spring.