RHONJ: Gia Giudice in pink fur robe shares throwback photos from ‘magical day’

Gia Giudice recently shared some professional behind-the-scenes photos taken from her mom Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas, which she dubbed as a “magical day.”

The images showed Gia all glammed up before she got dressed in her blush-colored bridesmaid dress alongside her three sisters.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star donned a pretty pink belted robe with fur sleeves, and fur at the hem in the photos shared on social media.

Gia also shared some close-up images of her hair and makeup, which were elegantly styled for the big day.

Her hair was parted to the side with soft waves flowing down her back and shoulder and adorned with a silver hair accessory embellished with crystals.

Gia’s makeup artist used pink and gold hues for her makeup, with dark eyeshadow at the corners of her lids and long wispy lashes. She also sported thick brows and nude lips lined with brown lip liner.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice shares glam photos in a fur robe

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posed for several pictures in her pink fur robe after getting her hair and makeup done.

In one photo, Gia struck a stylish pose while lounging on a bed. In another image, she stood by the window, took advantage of the natural light, smiled at the camera, and showed off her delicate gold necklace and gold bracelets.

The 21-year-old also gave a close-up view with an over-the-shoulder shot focused on her stunning makeup.

“a little of me from the most magical day🤍,” Gia captioned the Instagram post. Gia later shared other photos on Instagram clad in her pink body-hugging bridesmaid dress from the lavish August nuptials.

Gia Giudice gets blasted online for wearing too much makeup

After posting her glam look on social media, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star got a slew of complimentary comments. However, some people blasted Gia for wearing too much makeup and even claimed she was unrecognizable in the photos.

“Honestly she would look so much better showing her natural beauty sometimes the makeup works against you when your young,” wrote one commenter.

“She posted a video the other day for treatment for her really bad acne, now she is caked in make-up. 🤦‍♀️,” noted someone else.

One person added, “Tons of make up, looking twice her age! Just like her mother all about fake image.”

Meanwhile, another Instagram user said, “Unrecognizable. I would not have known it was her if it wasn’t literally on her Instagram page.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.