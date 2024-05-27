RHONJ fans slam Jacqueline Laurita’s changing appearance after ‘all the surgeries’

A throwback photo of The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Jacqueline Laurita was posted online, and it’s garnered a lot of chatter about her changing appearance.

Critics are slamming the OG for looking far different than she did years ago.

The snaps showed Jacqueline during her earlier years on the show with a side-by-side of a recent photo.

People had a lot to say in the comments about the 54-year-old with some crediting her changing appearance to “all the surgeries” she’s undergone.

Jacqueline has never been shy about going under the knife, and interestingly she recently posted videos from Season 5 when cameras captured her tummy tuck and neck lift.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Speaking of surgeries, in 2019, after moving to Las Vegas, Jacqueline visited a cosmetic clinic in Sin City for a little nip and tuck.

She documented the procedure on Instagram, posting snaps while undergoing a liquid nose job, cheek filler, and jawline filler.

RHONJ critics claim OG Jacqueline Laurita looks different after ‘all the surgeries’

A fan page @bravo.then.vs.now posted a comparison photo of Jacqueline years ago versus a recent photo of the RHONJ alum.

It didn’t take long for fans to sound off on the photos, with some claiming that Jacqueline looks much different than she did before.

“She was gorgeous! Does anyone else wonder if it’s difficult for people to look back at their old pics & regret all of the surgeries?!” wrote a commenter.

“I swear I’m not being shady but are you sure that’s the same person?” questioned someone else. “There’s absolutely no resemblance there…not even her eyes 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

An Instagram user posted, “I don’t know why girls do all this to their face. She was so much prettier before.”

Someone else reiterated the sentiment writing, “She was so much prettier before all the surgeries. What are these women thinking?”

RHONJ fans weigh in. Pic credit: @bravo.then.vs.now/Instagram

Jacqueline shares a Season 5 throwback video before undergoing surgery

Meanwhile, Jacqueline is not shy about the procedures she’s had done and she recently posted a throwback video that showed her in hospital gear, dancing up a storm before going under the knife.

“PART 1 FLASHBACK to season 5, RHONJ, minutes before they filmed my TummyTuck and Necklift by @drbrentmoelleken,” wrote Jacqueline.

“This is my friend @jillashleyfit and I having a few laughs behind the scenes. 👯‍♀️” Jacqueline wrote. “(Just found it in my photos and thought I would share.😂) This is part 1! I may have to share Part 2, The After video.😂.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.