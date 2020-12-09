Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jacqueline Laurita disses current cast member Melissa Gorga during a recent interview.

Jacqueline answers fan questions during an episode of the IGTV show Bravo After Thoughts.

One fan asks Jacqueline, “Have you watched RHONJ since you’ve been on it? If so, what do you think?”

Jacqueline explained that she missed a couple of the seasons but she generally tunes in for the reunions because they tell her “the whole story”.

She shared her feelings about each woman, and when she got to Melissa, she threw a little shade her way.

“I don’t really know Melissa’s purpose on the show,” Jacqueline comments. “I mean, she looks good.”

She responds mostly positively to the rest of the cast members– even Teresa Giudice.

“Teresa’s Teresa, you know. Teresa’s always good TV,” Jacqueline notes. “She’s a little subdued now, I think.”

She also thinks Jackie is smart and called Jennifer Aydin and Margaret funny.

As for the show’s content, she feels that people could be more real.

She feels that some people “aren’t always themselves” and “play to the camera.”

Considering Melissa is the only cast member she shaded, it’s likely that Jacqueline is referring to her.

“I just wish people would be more themselves and say what they’re really thinking and feeling,” she says. “I feel like not everyone is being honest or true to themselves.”

She concluded, “I think if everyone just kept it real it, then it would be, like, even a better show.”

As fans recall, Jacqueline and Melissa feuded quite a bit while she was on RHONJ, so it’s no surprise that she’s not a big fan of Melissa on the show.

Who is Jacqueline still in touch with from the show?

One fan asks Jacqueline which of the RHONJ women she is still friends with.

She lists Kathy Wakile, Dolores Catania, and her sisters-in-law, Caroline and Dina Manzo.

She also mentions that she has talked to Margaret, Jackie, and Siggy through social media.

She made it clear that she is no longer in touch with her ex-best friend Teresa.

The two had a big falling out on the show and Teresa even accused her of bringing up her husband’s fraud charges and setting them up.

How does Jacqueline feel about her RHONJ days?

A curious fan asked Jacqueline what her wildest moment on RHONJ was.

“Any scene that involved Danielle Staub was probably the craziest moments I’ve had,” Jacqueline quips.

After Jacqueline reveals that she moved to Las Vegas, another fan asks if she would ever consider moving back to New Jersey and returning to the show.

“I’m over that show,” Jacqueline states. “It just became so stressful and toxic at the time. And I think at this stage of my life, I was ready to pass the torch to someone else and move on…I wouldn’t go back to that.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.