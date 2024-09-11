RHOM fans ‘devastated’ as Nicole Martin exits ahead of Season 7

Earlier this month, Bravo seemingly confirmed that the entire cast of The Real Housewives of Miami would return for Season 7.

One of the reboot’s best cast members has seemingly been iced out.

Page Six reported Tuesday that filming is underway with Alexia Nepola, Lisa Hochstein, Larsa Pippen, Julia Lemigova and Guerdy Abraira, Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, and Kiki Barth.

The 40-year-old board-certified anesthesiologist has yet to confirm her departure.

Still, the rumor mill was in overdrive before Page Six revealed that Nicole was not filming alongside the rest of her co-stars.

Nicole was a well-received cast member who brought glitz and glamor to the show and never backed down when she felt that her co-stars were unnecessarily going after her.

Nicole may have walked away from the show

A big possibility is that she opted to walk away of her own accord because, when you think about it, Larsa and Alexia made it their mission to go after her over the last few seasons.

Nicole has a lucrative career outside of the show. In March, she gave birth to her second child with fiance Anthony Lopez.

It’s certainly surprising that Bravo or Nicole herself have not officially confirmed the news, but she seemingly confirmed the news by removing the show from her Instagram bio.

Nicole was one of the least controversial cast members but worked to earn her mojito each season, so the news has been tough on the show’s passionate fan base.

“Cancel the whole reboot omfg. She’s the new Miami Barbie,” one fan said of the news.

“What’s even the point. What a huge mistake by Bravo.”

The decision is a surprise, but as we said, Nicole may believe that time away from the prying eyes of reality TV cameras will benefit her.

“Hottest and smartest one and legit rich. Whats not to like?” another fan wondered.

Nicole was a fan-favorite cast member

Nicole earned a lot of praise for being among the few wealthy cast members on the show.

At one point, the franchise was known for having affluent leading ladies, but all the shows in the Real Housewives have lost sight of that.

“Ummm excuse me? They didn’t invite the only housewife on this franchise with actual money & gives us luxury?” another viewer complained.

“I’m devastated,” said another fan.

Another fan felt that Nicole’s ability to “verbally destroy all the wives” meant that Bravo would “eventually make her a villain.”

The best! But, she's the best because she's intelligent and can verbally destroy all the wives. Bravo will eventually make her a villain. pic.twitter.com/sy9mvZFtH1 — Kory Gladysz (@Kory_EG) September 11, 2024

We’re heading into uncharted territory with the franchise, and there’s no telling what might happen next.

Page Six has confirmed that “a few new faces” are expected to film the show in the coming weeks.

However, there’s no telling whether they will secure a mojito or appear part-time.

The RHOM cast has been perfect since the show returned from a near-decade hiatus in 2021.

It would be a shame if producers opted to demote some of the better cast members to part-time.

Then again, cast members like Kiki and Adriana have more than earned promotions, so maybe it would be worthwhile to shake things up.

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-6 on Peacock.