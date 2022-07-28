RHODubai: Lesa Milan claps back at RHOP star Gizelle Bryant for rude comment about the cast

Lesa Milan fires back at Gizelle Bryant’s criticism of the cast. Pic credit: @lesa.milan/Instagram

Lesa Milan fired back at Gizelle Bryant in response to her rude comments about The Real Housewives of Dubai cast.

While discussing the cast on a recent episode of her Reasonably Shady podcast that she shares with The Real Housewives of Potomac co-star Robyn Dixon, Gizelle said, “The only thing that stands out to me is the model girl … I feel like she’s at least entertaining to watch. The others is like paint drying. I’m looking for her (in) the next scene, so I will give her that.”

Lesa clapped back, “I feel like Gizelle should actually know better, and girl, worry about your fashions first before you worry about us.”

Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan shared their reactions to Gizelle’s comments in an interview with Today.

Chanel Ayan noted that although she respects Gizelle, she didn’t agree with her assessment.

Chanel then clarified, “Lesa and me literally carry the show. So she needs to watch more than one episode to see what’s going on. It’s an ensemble cast. You can’t judge when you’ve only watched one and a half.”

Fans react to Gizelle Bryant’s comments about The Real Housewives of Dubai cast

Although Gizelle admitted she had only seen about an episode and a half of the show’s premiere season, she didn’t refrain from judgment.

On social media, viewers discussed their thoughts about Gizelle’s comments.

Some fans agreed with Gizelle while others didn’t quite share her outlook.

Other viewers stood up for Gizelle…and even her fashion.

Gizelle Bryant is not the only Housewife to comment on Dubai

Although The Real Housewives of Dubai are the rookies in the Housewives game, they’ve also taken shots from other Housewives.

When The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna received criticism among fans early in the season, she lashed out at the ladies of Dubai on social media.

“If you are just so triggered by our show… Go watch ‘Dubai,’” Rinna suggested.

A heated exchange ensued, and at one point, both Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan fired back at Lisa Rinna.

Lisa Rinna eventually resolved her conflict with the Dubai ladies and even spoke with Lesa Milan and Caroline Brooks over the phone.

The next episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai presents an opportunity for Gizelle to give the newest ladies another chance.

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.