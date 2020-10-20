Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
News

RHOD star Brandi Redmond ‘thankful’ after daughter Brinkley survived fatal car accident


Brandi pens heartwarming post to daughter after fatal car crash. Pic credit: Bravo

Brandi Redmond and her family are still in mourning as they come to grips with the fatal car accident that took place not long ago.

While we still don’t have all the details regarding how, or where the accident took place, we do know that at least one person has died.

Brandi’s mother-in-law, Jill passed away, and the Real Housewives of Dallas star shared the heartbreaking news on social media.

She did reveal that her 9-year-old daughter Brinkley was with her grandmother in the fatal car accident, but she survived.

The grieving reality tv star did not share much about her daughter’s current state or where she is on her journey to recovery. No photos have been shared either.

But upon sharing the sad news about the crash and her mother-in-law’s passing, RHOD star Brandi Redmond asked her fans for prayers.

Now, days later she shared a touching post to her daughter Brinkley.

Brandi says her soul is gutted

The red-haired beauty has been quiet on social media since sharing the news about the accident that claimed the life of her husband’s mom.

However, the mom-of-three recently penned a heartwarming post on her Instagram page to daughter Brinkley.

“I feel like someone gutted my soul and faith,” writes Brandi.

“I know you know how important the blood of Jesus is over you and to release God’s angels to protect you, what we pray daily and I’m so thankful for this and you. Stay strong my baby.”

Pic credit:@irealhousewives/Instagram

Brandi asked for prayers for her family

The Real Housewives of Dallas star revealed that her mother-in-law had passed when she shared a post from her sister-in-law. However, the post has since been removed from her Instagram page as was the post she made to her daughter Brinkley.

For now, it seems the Redmond family is just trying to grieve in privacy and help the 9-year-old recover from the horrific accident she experienced and survived.

There has been no additional information given about Brinkley’s condition, her injuries, or her prognosis. RHOD fans will have to check back to find out if Brandi Redmond will update her many followers on their journey with Brinkley and why everything about the tragically fatal car accident has been wiped clean from her Instagram.

 The Real Housewives of Dallas is currently on hiatus on Bravo.

