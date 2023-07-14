RHOC viewers slam Gina Kirschenheiter for getting triggered over newbie Jennifer’s cheating scandal

Gina Kirschenheiter is not winning anyone over this season because she’s a little too involved with Jennifer Pedranti’s life.

The newbie has been the focus of conversation since the season began, and Gina is majorly triggered by the fact that Jennifer cheated on her husband.

Gina clutched her freshwater pearls when Jennifer confessed that she had an affair with her now-boyfriend Ryan while still married.

In a teaser for the upcoming episode, Gina sits down with Jennifer to hash out their differences. However, judging by the comments, viewers have already grown exhausted with this storyline.

Keep in mind that Gina’s now ex-husband Matt cheated on her before their split, and she’s still carrying around the burden of that.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, is the 39-year-old projecting her insecurities on her new castmate? Well, you can be the judge of that!

Gina Kirschenheiter has a sit down with Jennifer Pedranti in an RHOC sneak peek

Gina is engulfed in Jennifer’s cheating scandal, and viewers want her to untangle herself from the situation asap!

For the past few episodes, every time the topic was brought up — and it’s been brought up a lot — Gina stormed off in a huff and continued to air her disdain for Jennifer’s behavior.

Thankfully though, it seems she’s ready to put this to rest once, as seen in a preview for the upcoming episode.

The clip showed a sit-down with Jennnifer and Gina, who admitted she felt bad about her behavior.

The RHOC star admitted that Jennifer’s affair forced her to “look at things and process feelings that I should have processed years ago.”

While the newbie easily accepted the apology and was ready to move on, viewers were less forgiving.

RHOC viewers bash Gina Kirschenheiter for her behavior toward Jennifer Pedranti

After the clip was posted online, people took to the comments to bash Gina for her behavior, and many questioned her place on the show.

“Gina shouldn’t have even been on this season. Bye. Over her antics,” said one viewer.

“Why is Gina still on the show???? Go away,” said someone else.

One viewer reasoned that “Jenn doesn’t need to be shamed every episode and Gina needs to work on her own stuff and stop it. Gina’s fashion is horrific. Her skin looks orange in that orange outfit.”

Pic credit: @therealhousewiveszone/Instagram

Another commenter wrote, “Gina – it’s too much. Stop. Shaming this affair & Jenn is not necessary. Clean up your own side of the street.”

Someone else said, “I hope this is @ginakirschenheiter last season 🤮🤢…. she’s exhausting to watch and should probably go back to NY and take care of her kids.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.