Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter appears to hold no grudges towards her ex-husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, and stated that his new girlfriend is a good match for him.

Matt appears on an upcoming episode of RHOC with his girlfriend to celebrate his and Gina’s daughter, Sienna’s birthday.

She revealed to Us Weekly that she believes the reason that Matt has been so cooperative about filming and co-parenting is because of his new girlfriend.

“I was very thankful that he [filmed] and I do owe a lot of that I think to his girlfriend,” Gina told the outlet. “She’s good for him. And she has children also and she always puts the kids first and I think it was helpful for everybody.

She also shared that even though being around Matt may not be ideal, she was willing to do it for the sake of their children.

“And obviously, it’s still complicated and emotional and I’m totally willing to share that, but I’m also willing to have my daughter’s father at her birthday party if she wants a father there,” she explained.

Viewers watched Gina and Matt’s rocky relationship fall apart. Just as she shared those dark parts of her life, she wants to share their success in co-parenting.

“Even though I did go through such bad things with Matt, I feel like it is important for people to see that you can go through all those bad things, but then you can move on,” she added.

Her current relationship with Matt

Despite their rough relationship, Gina revealed that she is currently “cool” with her ex-husband. She said that in regards to co-parenting, they are on the same page.

“It took us a long time to get here, but you really rock [coparenting]. We are very good coparents and we have a very open dialogue and we talk all the time about the kids,” she told the outlet.

She also explained that instead of going on what the court ordered, they have both agreed to split custody so that they each have the kids on alternating weeks.

She also shared that they plan on spending the holidays together. Even though Matt has their kids for both Halloween and Thanksgiving, he invited Gina and her boyfriend, Travis Mullen.

Gina and Matt’s marriage

Gina and Matt had been married for almost eight years before Gina filed for divorce in 2018.

Gina opened up on RHOC and revealed that Matt had cheated on her, but they both agreed that they were going to try to make it work.

Gina then disclosed to her close friend, Emily Simpson, that she found a Valentine’s Day card and realized that he was still cheating on her.

The two then had a messy separation and divorce. On the RHOC Season 14 reunion, she even alleged that he attacked her which lead to her filing a restraining order.

However, during the Season 15 premiere, Gina asked to have the restraining order removed and claimed that he has improved a lot since taking anger management classes.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.