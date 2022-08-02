RHOC: Meghan King keeping personal life off social media after ‘embarrassing’ marriage to Cuffe Biden

Meghan King vows to keep her personal life off social media after her recent relationship ended. Pic credit: @meghanking/Instagram

During her time on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Meghan King was an open book about her life — especially when it came to her marriage, her struggle to get pregnant, and her issues with her castmates.

She won fans over when she used her investigative powers to expose Brooks Ayers, the boyfriend of Vicki Gunvalson, and his cancer scam. Meghan was ferocious while trying to prove Brooks and Vicki were lying, and viewers loved it.

Even though she left the show after Season 12, she has kept a solid following of Bravo fans who have kept up on her life by using Instagram.

But now, Meghan is looking back and wishes that she hadn’t been so open about her love life. She has been “unlucky in love” since her divorce from Jim Edmonds, and after a short-lived third marriage, is putting her public love life on ice.

Meghan said she will set new boundaries when she gets into another relationship and will keep her private life off the internet — especially when using her app of choice, Instagram.

Meghan was a guest host on Two T’s in a Pod, a podcast hosted by Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, and she admitted her previous openness before didn’t do her any favors.

RHOC alum Meghan King said her social media history was ’embarrassing’

During her guest spot with friend Teddi Mellencamp, Meghan revealed she is trying to get back out there into the dating world. However, she said it is especially hard when you are in the public eye.

“I’m just trying to date, and unfortunately, here or there, the press will pick something up,” Meghan admitted. “After my whirlwind marriage and annulment,” she continued, “I told myself, ‘I’m done putting people in the public eye, putting people on my Instagram. I’m done with that.'”

She is referring to her two-month marriage to political celebrity and nephew of President Joe Biden, Cuffe Owens.

The pair dated only a few months before tying the knot in a ceremony attended by the President and First Lady. Meghan and Cuffe met on a dating app, and she made it Instagram official with Cuffe only one week before they married.

Due to the nature of their legal union, Meghan opted to file for an annulment rather than a divorce, saying that it felt like an arranged marriage. The annulment was granted in July 2022.

Meghan King said she loves falling in love, but will be more careful on social media

Meghan’s marriage and dating history is lengthy, but she will continue to search for her happily ever after. She is rumored to be dating New Orleans-based businessman and John Deere heir, Trevor Colhoun, but both parties have been tight-lipped so far.

Prior to her marriage to Cuffe Owens, Meghan was famously married to one of Bravo’s most hated House-Husbands, Jim Edmonds. The two have been officially divorced for over a year, but continue to struggle to co-parent their three children — daughter Aspen, 5, and 3-year-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes.

Meghan’s first marriage was to her college sweetheart, Brad McDill, to who she was married for four years before divorcing in 2011.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.