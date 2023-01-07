RHOC: Kelly Dodd claims Tamra Judge threatened to sue her after questioning business ownership

Kelly Dodd alleges her former RHOC co-star Tamra Judge has threatened to sue her for questioning if she actually owns her Vena CBD business. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F.Sadou/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd claims her former co-star Tamra Judge threatened to sue her over their latest online spat.

The drama started when Kelly accused Tamra and her husband, Eddie Judge, of lying about who actually owns their company, Vena CBD.

The mom of one claimed neither of them was listed as owners in documents she discovered online.

Of course, Tamra was quick to refute the claims and slammed Kelly for insinuating she and Eddie would lie about a company they helped get off the ground.

The feud has now reportedly taken another dramatic turn as Kelly revealed Tamra has threatened to sue her over her claims.

Adding insult to injury, Kelly also took a low-blow jab at Eddie’s sexuality.

Former RHOC star Kelly Dodd claims Tamra Judge is threatening to sue her

Taking to her Instagram, Kelly shared a slideshow of her 2022 wrap-up. It featured several pictures from various points throughout the year, including some of her most cherished memories.

Kelly captioned the post, “2022 was an amazing year in so many ways, including Jolie’s 16th birthday, completely remodeling our Desert home & incredible travel adventures, but we also lost close family & our beloved doggies 🥲.”

She concluded the caption by sharing she hoped the new year brought her followers a year “full of love, success, health & happiness.”

While the post was sweet and full of great moments, Kelly threw major shade in Tamra’s direction in the comment section.

When another former RHOC star, Gretchen Rossi, commented with a thread of heart emojis in support of Kelly’s post, Kelly responded by dropping a huge gossip bomb.

“Tamra is now threatening a lawsuit 😂she and her gay husband are a joke,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @kellydodd/Instagram

Though the comment may seem to have come out of thin air, it isn’t the first time Kelly and Gretchen have ganged up with their opinions and dislike for Tamra.

Kelly and Gretchen previously called Tamra out for allegedly being a ‘liar’

In a previous post to Instagram, Kelly shared a clip from her online show with her husband, Rick Leventhal.

In the clip, Kelly went all in with her allegations that Tamra and Eddie didn’t actually own their Vena CBD business.

In the comment section for that post, Gretchen commented that she wasn’t surprised that Tamra would be dishonest about something like owning a business.

“She’s always been a liar,” Gretchen wrote. “Been saying that for years 👌🏻”

Kelly responded to Gretchen’s claim, writing, “and you are correct 👍”

Pic credit: @kellydodd/Instagram

It seems the battle continues, and there doesn’t seem to be a resolution in sight for the former co-stars.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.