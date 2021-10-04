RHOC: Kelly Dodd calls out Erika Jayne for RHOBH lies

Kelly has done a 180 when it comes to Erika and her legal troubles. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd has called out Erika Jayne for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills lies about her legal issues.

Kelly has changed her tune regarding the financial drama surrounding Erika and Tom Girardi, which she has known about for quite a while. She is the latest Real Housewives personality to recall hearing gossip regarding the former couple long before their financial issues made headlines.

Camille Grammer and Bethenny Frankel both revealed they had known the former couple had legal woes for a long time. Even Lisa Vanderpump spilled Kyle Richards was talking about Tom and Erika at Andy Cohen’s baby show in 2019.

RHOC alum Kelly Dodd didn’t believe Erika Jayne gossip

In an interview with US Weekly, Kelly spilled she didn’t really believe the gossip about Tom and Erika at first.

“Oh yeah. I heard all of that. I mean, I have a lot of friends in Los Angeles that know them, and you hear rumors, you know? I hear things like that, but you don’t really believe them because people talk or they’re jealous. I took it in one ear and out the other,” the RHOC alum said while promoting her new podcast Rick & Kelly UNMASKED.

The Bravo personality knows all too well how the rumor mills work and how people like to trash. Kelly chalked the gossip regarding Erika up to people spreading rumors out of jealously.

Kelly Dodd calls out Erika Jayne for RHOBH lies

After watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11, Kelly has a different opinion of Erika and her drama.

“I think she is an absolute liar. Because you see it on the show, they catch her in so many lies,” Kelly expressed to the weekly magazine. “Well, she’s not a truthful, upfront person. She should have done things that were proactive that were like, ‘I feel remorse. I feel bad for these people. I shouldn’t have spent the money that I spent, and I’m going to give back, and here is how I’m going to do it.’ That’s what she should’ve done.”

What Erika did and did not know about Tom’s financial dealings has been a hot topic this season on RHOBH. Sutton Stracke got so worried about Erika’s drama that she hired security to film with Erika after their heated dinner fight.

The four-part reunion show will put Erika in the hot seat. Crystal Kung Minkoff promised The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans won’t be disappointed in the reunion.

There is now another Real Housewives feud brewing. Kelly Dodd has called Erika Jayne a liar, and it’s only a matter of time before Erika claps back.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.