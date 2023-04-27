RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter is feeling her ‘best’ after completely quitting alcohol

Gina Kirschenheiter is feeling the “best she’s felt in ages,” and it’s all because she completely quit alcohol.

The Real Housewives of Orange Country star recently opened up about her decision to stop drinking and commit to a totally sober lifestyle.

Since making that decision over a year and a half ago, her life has changed for the better.

“I can’t begin to describe how much it’s changed me,” she shared.

The 38-year-old explained that she had become too dependent on alcohol, and eventually, she was drinking every night. However, Gina said she was never an alcoholic, although it seems she was leaning very close to that.

She confessed that she had been using alcohol to numb herself but then found she couldn’t stop. “It was more in control of me than I was of it,” she said.

Before things got too far, the Bravo personality decided to make a drastic change, and it was the best decision. She admitted that alcohol consumption had been a huge part of her life, so it was a massive lifestyle change.

However, quitting the booze led to a better quality of life overall. “I’ve just seen so many things shift for the better. And I couldn’t be happier,” said Gina.

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter lost weight after she quit alcohol

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has seen several benefits from quitting alcohol, one being her svelte new figure.

After kicking alcohol to the curb, the mom of three has dropped the extra pounds, and people have noticed.

During her exclusive chat with PEOPLE, Gina confessed that she hadn’t publicly talked about her decision to stop drinking, so people assumed that she was on Ozempic– the controversial medication that many celebs and reality TV stars have been taking to lose weight.

RHONJ costars Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs have confessed to using the weight loss drug, but that’s not the case with Gina’s weight loss.

“I haven’t talked about it with anyone really,” she told the media outlet. “People keep saying to me on Instagram, ‘You’ve lost weight, are you on Ozempic?’ And I want to be like, ‘No, I just stopped drinking!’ So I’m excited to finally get my story out now.”

Gina Kirschenheiter is proud of her decision

Gina revealed she knew exactly what she had to do when she started the process.

“I got all the alcohol out of the house, avoided going out for social settings at night… anything I could do to make sure I wasn’t tempting myself,” she shared.

That strategy worked, and now Gina is excited that the news has finally been made public, and she shared it with her 740,000 Instagram followers.

“I feel the best I’ve felt in ages, physically and mentally. Thank you to all of my friends and family that’ve supported me. Dang proud of my decision ❤️ @people @ninedaves,” she captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of Orange Country returns Wednesday, June 7, at 8/7c on Bravo.