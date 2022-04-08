Gina Kirschenheiter blames alcohol for her behavior towards Noella Bergener in latest RHOC episode

Gina Kirschenheiter explains her behavior towards Noella Bergener. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Gina Kirschenheiter has an explanation for her behavior towards Noella Bergener in the latest episode and she’s blaming it on all on the tequila.

The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie took quite a beating in the latest episode as her castmates lashed out at her left and right. Aside from Noella’s ongoing feud with Heather Dubrow, her former friend Gina also took issues with her on their group trip to Aspen.

During a dinner conversation, Gina slammed Noella because she didn’t remember her friend Tatiana.

Gina got so mad at Noella’s memory lapse that she stormed away from the table in a fit of anger. However, she recently admitted that her behavior was uncalled for.

Gina Kirschenheiter blames alcohol for her behavior towards Noella Bergener

Gina opened up about her behavior towards Noella during her stint on the Real Housewives of Orange County After Show.

“I think it was the altitude, I swear,” said Gina when asked why she got so upset that Noella forgot her friend. “I was so vicious.”

She later noted,” I was so ornery that night. I really don’t know what got into me. It was mostly tequila and altitude.”

Heather, who has her share of issues with Noella, also gave her take on the Tatiana drama and noted that it was much deeper and that Gina was simply at a breaking point with Noella.

“Gina got triggered by the talk of Tatiana because Tatiana is one of her best, best friends…I think there was sort of like a running thing with Gina where she hit a breaking point with Noella,” explained the returning Housewife.

Gina Kirschenheiter says she apologized to Noella Bergener

The Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted that her behavior towards Noella was embarrassing, especially since it was a big misunderstanding.

During the conversation on the group trip, Gina referred to Tatiana as “Tat,” and Noella asked who that was.

However, Gina later realized that Noella didn’t know Tatiana by that nickname, so she asked the question.

“I will own that, I knew I was wrong,” said Gina on the RHOC After Show. “I had to just kind of backtrack out of that one. I apologized immediately.”

Meanwhile, Noella had something to say about Gina’s behavior as well and noted that it was just one more thing added to what she was going through on the trip.

“I just felt like I could do no right. All the trust was gone at that point,” said Noella. “I just felt like everything that I was saying and doing was just gonna be used against me, so what’s the point?”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.