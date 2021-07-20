RHOC: Braunwyn Windham-Burke reveals biggest regrets during her time on the show

Braunwyn Windham-Burke talks RHOC regrets. Pic credit: Casey Durkin/Bravo

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is still reeling from her The Real Housewives of Orange County firing, which everyone but her saw coming a mile away. Braunwyn annoyed viewers last season with her behavior and angered several of her castmates as well.

After dismal ratings and tons of viewer complaints, the network decided not to renew Braunwyn’s contract for Season 16 and now the 43-year-old is reflecting on her time as a housewife.

Does Braunwyn Windham-Burke have any regrets?

The newly axed RHOC star had a recent chat with Us Weekly and she was very transparent about her desire to still be on the show. However, Braunwyn admitted that she doesn’t live with many regrets.

“Like, obviously, do I wish I was coming back? Are there things I could have done differently? Probably,” said Braunwyn. “But, one of the things about the program I’m working [with] is that you don’t have regrets. Everything that I do is for a reason and when to not regret the past or when to shut the door on it. So, if I were to live in the past and regrets, I don’t know where that would lead. So, I don’t have any regrets.”

However, there is one moment that Braunwyn doesn’t want her kids to see and it’s the infamous kiss between her and Tamra Judge.

“So, yeah, that happened. Whoops,” said the mom-of-seven.

Speaking of regrets, there’s a fashion faux pas that’s still stuck in Braunwyn’s mind as well. “That Hawaiian shirt with the visor on the bus where I was crying, that’s an easy one! Mine was polyester, there was the visor. If you’re gonna have a breakdown, have a breakdown in Prada,” she told the media outlet.

RHOC helped Braunwyn Windham-Burke with her sobriety

The former RHOC star also noted that being on the show played a major role in her sobriety.

“Everything that has gotten me here today has gotten me to 505 days sober, so I regret nothing,” the reality star said. “I do want to say, and this is the most important thing that I could say across the board, I am so grateful for the show because I know that without the show I wouldn’t have stayed sober. I wouldn’t have had that accountability that the fans gave me and how can you regret anything when it helped you save your life?”

Braunwyn had previously confessed to the media outlet that she was looking forward to sharing more about her sobriety with RHOC. She first opened up about her alcoholism last season, now she’s sad that viewers won’t get to see the rest of her journey.

“I wanted to show the light at the end of the tunnel. Sobriety is fun. Sobriety is beautiful,” Braunwyn shared.

Will you miss Braunwyn Windham-Burke when RHOC Season 16 returns?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.