RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson admits she cried, has FOMO over Tamra Judge’s return to the show

The OG from the OC, The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson admits to feeling sadness after later addition, Tamra Judge, got to rejoin for the new season.

Tamra’s casting went public last month, and although Vicki was happy for her friend, she felt sad about her exclusion.

Vicki appeared virtually on E!’s Daily Pop, and of course, Tamra Judge’s recent return to The Real Housewives of Orange County was a topic.

Vicki said of Tamra’s casting, “Of course I’m excited for her. I would be a bad friend if I wasn’t … yes, I have FOMO (fear of missing out). I’m like any other woman that would be feeling that way.”

Vicki explained that she got the news from Tamra three or four weeks ago, but did not get a callback herself.

Vicki revealed, “I’m also, now … it’s been three or four weeks later that she called me and told me she’s going back on. The main thing I did was cry. I didn’t get the call.”

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge appeared on RHUGT before Tamra rejoined RHOC

Vicki and Tamra most recently appeared on the Peacock show, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2. Vicki reminisced about her time with Tamra on Season 2 of RHUGT, which came right after her breakup with fiance, Steve Lodge.

Although the week at Blue Stone Manor was tough for both, the friends, soulmates, sisters enjoyed each other’s company.

Vicki said, “Tamra and I had our nightly recaps in the bed every night, for at least an hour to three hours, and of course they can’t show that, because it would be too boring and long, but that was really our reset time, [we] talked about the day, we talked about other girls — who we liked, who we didn’t like.”

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Tamra Judge is officially coming back for Season 17, with Heather Dubrow, and Shannon Beador.

The news went public in July when Tamra’s RHUGT co-star Jill Zarin mistakenly spilled the news. Tamra shared a few choice words for Jill but did not make the official announcement until this month.

Tamra officially confirmed her return to RHOC on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she appeared with Vicki Gunvalson.

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge departed RHOC in Season 14

Vicki appeared on RHOC as an original cast member from 2006 to 2019 for a whopping 14 seasons. Meanwhile, Tamra joined in 2007 and remained on the show for 12 years.

Tamra and Vicki quickly formed a friendship as two blondes who loved to have fun.

Although the two had some fights over the years, they always returned to each other’s side.

However, it appears that Tamra will have to manage Season 17 on her own, without her sister at her side.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.