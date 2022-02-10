RHOC alum Tamra Judge denies claim she was asked to return as a ‘friend’ for Season 16

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge denies she was invited back as a “friend” for Season 16. Pic credit: Bravo

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge seemingly won’t be making a return to the franchise any time soon.

The love her or hate her personality was a staple in the RHOC cast prior to her exit at the end of Season 14. And although many fans have begged Tamra to make a return to the show, claiming that it’s just not the same without her, Tamra put the rumors to rest during a recent social media Q&A.

Tamra Judge denies she was asked to return as a ‘friend’ for RHOC Season 16

Over on her Instagram, Tamra opened her DMs to her fans and followers telling them to ask her anything.

Among the many questions asked to the reality star, a fan wondered why Tamra wasn’t making an appearance in Season 16 because they believed at one time she had been offered the position.

“Am I crazy?” the question asked. “But weren’t you supposed to come back this season?? As a friend? [shrugging shoulders emoji]”

Tamra clarified that not only was she not going to appear as a friend in the current season, but she wasn’t offered the spot in the first place.

“Nope, that was never offered to me,” she responded. “I was asked to film a couple scenes but the timing didn’t [work out].”

Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

The answer may have been disappointing to those RHOC fans hoping Tamra would make a grand comeback into the franchise. And considering that current Housewife Heather Dubrow made that exact move with her return to the show, anything remains possible.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tamra says she misses ‘being a part of something’ since RHOC exit

During a recent conversation with another RHOC alum, Meghan King, on her Two Ts In A Pod podcast, Tamra revealed that there are aspects to filming the show that she greatly misses.

“I miss getting dressed up and, like, doing cool things and having your life planned out for you. That was fun,” Meghan explained. She also revealed in that same interview that she had tried to rejoin the RHOC cast, but was ultimately passed over for the current RHOC Housewives.

And while Tamra could understand Meghan’s view, and even agree that she missed certain aspects of filming, there were other parts that she would happily go without.

“Yeah, I miss that too,” Tamra shared. “Like being a part of something. But then at other times I’m like, like today, I didn’t want to do my hair, and I didn’t want to…like, that’s the part that I don’t miss is having to get all dolled up and all the clothes.”

So while longtime RHOC fans may crave her return to the franchise, it seems that Tamra has been able to find the silver lining since her departure.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.