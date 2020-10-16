RHOC alum Kara Keough opens up about losing her newborn son six months ago

Kara Keough Bosworth, the daughter of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough, is opening up about her grief over the loss of her newborn son six months after his passing.

Kara and her husband, former professional football player, Kyle Bosworth, have been married since 2014 and have a four-year-old daughter, Decker. They welcomed their son McCoy on April 12, however, he passed away only six days after the delivery.

Complications during delivery

With this being her second time giving birth, Kara decided to make a different plan this time around. She planned on having an unmedicated delivery to see what her body was capable of. Due to the coronavirus, she made the decision to deliver at home with the support of a midwife.

Within two hours of her water breaking, Kara was ready to push. She described the moment she knew something was wrong, “I pushed his head out quickly, but his body didn’t follow.”

Her midwife immediately called 911 while doing everything she could to get him out.

Kara described the birth complications on her Instagram, writing, “During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.” She continued, “He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”

Kara mourns her loss

The couple has documented their grief through social media in the hopes of helping others who have experienced a similar loss.

On October 15, National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, Kara wrote a letter reflecting on her experiences.

She wrote, “The fact that the rest of the world keeps spinning the day after ours stops feels like a personal attack…people say the wrong things and people say right things that feel wrong…every day, every minute, another mother joins us in this club. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of.”

She then went on to describe the incredible amount of support she has received, “I know I’m privileged in my grief, to have the support of so many. It’s very hard to feel lucky right now, and yet, somehow, I know I am.”

To pay tribute to her son, Kara got a tattoo of an “M” on her forearm. She posted a picture on her Instagram showing the tattoo and describing how she mixed his ashes in the ink so that he would be a permanent part of her.

She posted, “He can stay forever in my arms this way, in the place he last rested.”

