RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley sued by private nurse, accused of failing to pay for care after plastic surgery

Dorit Kemsley has found herself in some legal drama amid accusations that she skipped out on paying her in-home nurse.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is filming Season 13, but we’ll have to wait to see if this will be discussed on the show.

This isn’t the first time the fashion-savvy Dorit has been caught up in a lawsuit, but usually, her MO is to stay quiet and let things play out in court.

Dorit’s latest legal woes have to do with a reported invoice from 2022 that has allegedly still not been settled.

Now the mom of two is being requested to plead her case in court to answer the accusations being levied against her by Natalie Vanderstay, whose official title is a “private duty nurse.”

Natalie argued that she “provided medical services for [Dorit],” saying, “[Dorit] had plastic surgery and hired my services for day and overnight care; to monitor and assess her pain, administration of medications and treatments (as directed per her physician’s orders). As well, as address all her medical needs and concerns.”

However, Natalie claimed that after carrying out her duties, she “submitted an invoice to [Dorit] after my services were completed and [Dorit] has refused to pay me.”

Dorit Kemsley is accused of stiffing her private home nurse after surgery

After her invoice was not paid, Natalie sued the Beverly Beach founder earlier this year, according to court records obtained by Radar Online.

In the suit, Natalie requested $8,600 in damages from the RHOBH star.

That’s the amount calculated during the time she said she worked for Dorit from November 16, 2022, to November 20, 2022. Natalie tallied the cost “by the hours I worked at my hourly rate of $100. I worked 86 hours at $100 an hour, which totals $8,600.”

A hearing for the case was held in April, where Natalie appeared, but Dorit was absent. However, that didn’t stop the healthcare worker from serving the Bravo personality with legal papers.

During the hearing, Dorit was reportedly ordered by the judge to pay Natalie the amount of $8,675 for her services. However, now Natalie wants Dorit to appear in court along with her financial records so that the nurse can figure out the best way to collect the outstanding payment.

Dorit Kemsley is still filming Season 13 of RHOBH

While all this is going on, Dorit is more than halfway through filming Season 13.

Earlier this year, the 46-year-old revealed that filming had begun after a rocky Season 12 and the shocking exit of the always-controversial Lisa Rinna.

The absence of the soap opera star and Dorit’s close friend didn’t affect much because the bathing suit designer called the first day of filming a “magical day.“

Dorit hosted the first event for the season, and she shared a photo on Instagram of the entire cast having a great time at the fancy shindig.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.