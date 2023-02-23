Dorit Kemsley teases RHOBH Season 13 filming: ‘Magical day’

Dorit Kemsley has teased filming for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 has begun as she referred to a cast event as a “magical day.”

The wait’s finally over for the cameras to start rolling on the next season of RHOBH.

Season 12 of the Bravo show was one for the books, filled with so much drama that filming for the new season was delayed for months.

The fallout of what went down on Season 12 remains front and center off-screen and likely will be on-screen too.

However, a recent photo courtesy of Droit shows the cast together again to film with mostly smiles all around.

While it may look similar to the one Garcelle Beauvais shared, Dorit put a little spin on her social media share.

Dorit Kemsley teases ‘magical day’ of filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13

Taking to Instagram, a newly dark-haired Dorit shared a carousel post to highlight a lunch she seemingly had for the cast. The first photo featured returning cast members Garcelle, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Dorit sitting at a table outside.

Interestingly enough, Erika and Sutton were seated next to each other, which could mean they squashed their beef finally. It appears as though Crystal took the selfie photo, which was also the second photo in the carousel.

The rest of the images were of the décor and food served at the event.

“Magical day. ✨ Thank you @thepicnic.collective @campdouttents @sipsipmobilebar 🧺🏕️🍹💎 #rhobh,” was the caption on her IG post.

Kathy Hilton was noticeably absent from the group, as questions about her friend of role on the show remain unanswered following her fallout with her sister Kyle. Lisa Rinna, of course, wasn’t there as she announced her exit a few weeks ago.

No newbies were featured in the picture, so either they were not in attendance, or they were cut out so as not to give away their identities just yet.

RHOBH stars react to Dorit Kemsley’s Instagram post

The comments section of Dorit’s post was filled with her cast members’ reactions as the ladies were very excited to kick off Season 13.

Sutton, Garcelle, and Kyle all thanked Dorit for having them over.

Pic credit: @doritkemsley/Instagram

Erika called it a “fun day,” while the missing Kathy replied with heart emojis, and Sutton had a second response calling the day a “such a great start.”

The ladies of RHOBH are back, well, some of them, at least. Season 13 has officially begun production, and that means more details should be spilled soon.

While that’s good news, it also means that the premiere will be delayed, so The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans shouldn’t expect Season 13 to premiere until late 2023 or even early 2024.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.