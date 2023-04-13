RHOBH: The real reason behind Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s feud

When The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debuted on Bravo in 2010, the heart of the drama was based around the famous Richards sisters, Kyle and older sister Kim.

Once oldest sister Kathy Hilton, mom of Paris, joined the show as a friend of, the turmoil among the three increased, and cameras were there for all of it.

Rumors have swirled for years on why the family feud started, and the family real estate business seems to be at the center of the issues. Now Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, has released a new book and is revealing what went on behind the scenes.

When Mauricio, who once worked right under brother-in-law Rick Hilton, branched out on his own to start The Agency, it caused bad feelings.

“He and Kathy held tremendous anger toward us,” Mauricio admitted, adding, “(Rick) wasn’t prepared to pay me what I’d earned.”

Mauricio said his business decision spilled out into the family. “Rick stopped speaking to me, which extended to Kyle and our whole family. And of course, his wife, Kathy–Kyle’s sister–did the same,” Mauricio said in his book The Dealmaker.

Mauricio praised his wife for unconditionally supporting him throughout this process, calling Kyle his best friend.

RHOBH: Mauricio Umansky says the sisters are still at odds

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, was asked about the family feud and spoke openly about his opinions.

“Well, I mean, the truth is that they have really not spoken since all of this has gone down, and I’m just being super supportive of Kyle.” He added, “And, eventually, hopefully, the families get back together.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers slammed Kyle after the reunion for failing to defend her sister, but Mauricio jumped to his wife’s defense, saying that the viewers didn’t have all the facts.

He said that he had witnessed the dynamics between the sisters for more than two decades and that Kyle was 100% right in this case, admitting that Kyle stayed silent for a long time to keep the peace.

Mauricio even hinted that the child actress could be saying a lot more even now but chooses not to for the sake of her family. During the Season 12 reunion, Kyle said she wanted all her sisters to be at her oldest daughter’s, Farrah Aldjufrie’s wedding.

Kim Richards recently spotted filming with sister Kyle

Kyle, Kim, and co-star Dorit Kemsley were recently seen with Bravo cameras following them as they went on a hike in Los Angeles.

Things appeared to get tense between Kim and Dorit at one point as they looked to be having a heated conversation. Kyle stood in the middle of the exchange between her sister and her BFF. Thankfully, it didn’t appear to end on a bad note, and Kyle and Kim were also spotted hugging with Dorit looking on.

Along with Dorit and Kyle, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff are all back for Season 13.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Bravo.