Erika stuns in yellow as Season 12 of RHOBH kicks off. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne shows off her golden glow in New York City.

Erika was one of many Bravolebrities that gathered in the Big Apple a couple of weeks ago for upfront festivities. The event brought out some of Bravo’s hottest stars to help convince advertisers to spend money advertising on the network.

Below Deck stars, Summer House faces, and several Real Housewives glammed it up for the event, including Erika. The RHOBH beauty stunned in yellow with her California sun-kissed skin on full display.

RHOBH star Erika Jayne shows off golden glow

Erika took to Instagram to show off her look for the big Bravo festivities. Dressed in a sheer yellow button-down shirt with a black tank top underneath, Erika gave the camera a smoldering look.

The photo also featured Erika playing with part of her long-blonde locks that were parted down the middle. Erika’s makeup was done in hue tones, nothing bright or bold for this ensemble.

“NYC” was the only caption needed for Erika’s post.

The comments section of the Instagram photo were flooded with remarks gushing over Erika, including one from her RHOBH pal Lisa Rinna. Several other comments consisted of heart and fire emojis and one telling Erika how good her hair looked.

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Erika celebrates being back at Watch What Happens Live set

While in New York City, Erika was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Erika appeared alongside Selling Sunset villain Christine Quinn.

After her stint on WWHL, Erika expressed her happiness about being back on the hit show.

The following weekend, Erika showcased her outfit from Watch What Happens Live to reveal her “Sunday feels” to her 2.5 million Instagram followers. Erika once again went for an unbuttoned look, but this time around, she chose a bright patterned shirt.

Another New York City look for Erika consisted of the same golden hue-toned makeup. Gone was the canary yellow shirt, and in its place was a red and pink button-down top.

Erika Jayne showed off her golden glow with softer makeup that went well with two of her outfits while in New York City. The RHOBH beauty is living her best life, despite still being entangled in legal trouble because of her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

On the Season 12 premiere, Erika was brutally honest with Lisa regarding her sex life, and that’s just the beginning of what The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans can expect this season.

Sutton Stracke and Erika are still battling it out on the show. Plus, Erika ends up in a heated feud with Garcelle Beauvais.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.