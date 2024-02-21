RHOBH spoiler: Erika Jayne comforts an emotional Kyle Richards as fans chime in

Get your tissues ready because the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills promises to be an emotional one.

A sneak peek of Episode 17, titled Soirees and Separation, teases the turning point in Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage.

The clip shows a tearful Kyle opening up to Erika Jayne about being disappointed in the state of her marriage, and viewers are applauding the Pretty Mess singer for her advice to the OG.

As for what else to expect when the episode airs, the Season 13 finale ends with the return of Kyle’s epic White Party — a throwback to the show’s first season.

This time, things are bigger and better than ever, with the event moving from Kyle’s backyard to SoFi Stadium.

As for the other women, Sutton celebrates her success with an over-the-top shopping day. The episode sheds more light on the issues in Dorit Kemsley’s marriage, plus the cast reacts to Kyle and Mauricio’s separation announcement.

Kyle Richards is in tears about the state of her marriage

The episode preview shows Kyle in tears during a chat with Erika about the issues in her marriage and admits she’s “not proud” of where things are.

The OG denied any allegations that cheating was involved in the breakdown of their relationship, as she tells Erika, “This is really just about me and Mau…It’s not about another person.”

Meanwhile, Erika asked all the right questions and gave her friend the best advice.

Regarding the criticisms about her relationship, Erika tells the brunette beauty, “There are only two people in this marriage, so everyone body else’s opinion can f**k off!”

“You have to make yourself happy,” continued the 52-year-old. “You’ve raised these girls; you’ve been a good wife to this man.”

RHOBH fans applaud Erika Jayne for her advice to Kyle

This episode will show why Kyle has been riding so hard for Erika, as viewers finally get to see the type of friend she’s been to the OG.

“I’m this kind of friend! just like Erika! i’m a straight shooter! 👏👏👏👏 good job girl,” responded one commenter.

“This is why I like Erika, she’s a straight shooter and doesn’t mince words and that’s what Kyle needs right now. Not platitudes and Dorit fawning all over her,” reasoned someone else.

One viewer exclaimed, “What a great friend Erika is. Her words were both accurate and kind.”

Another person added, “Erika is 100% correct. Kyle take care of yourself first PERIOD.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.