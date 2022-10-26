RHOBH: Lisa Rinna’s rep denies claim she’s using fake Twitter account to bash Kathy Hilton

RHOBH star says she has bigger fish to fry than to anonymously attack Kathy Hilton on social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lisa Rinna has been coming under fire lately for her outrageous attitude on social media.

And now, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers accused her of being behind a fake Twitter account.

The account has been attacking Kathy Hilton relentlessly.

The account recently posted a post about Kathy and her daughter Paris Hilton. Lisa reposted the initial post.

Viewers said the Rinna Beauty founder used the account to attack Kathy more blatantly.

A fan even pointed out that Lisa’s alleged fake account “tags everyone but her.”

When Lisa Rinna’s fake insta account consistently tags everyone but HER? Now why would that be? 🤔……. #RHOBH #lisarinna #Rhobhmeangirls pic.twitter.com/RwALBNTnJh — BlockedByRinna (@Leah222S) October 23, 2022

However, a rep for Lisa has spoken out on the matter. He said that the actress doesn’t have the time to go and create fake accounts. They said she is very busy and will be announcing her new endeavors soon.

Sign up for our newsletter!

RHOBH: Lisa Rinna said to be focused on her endeavors and not cyber-bullying

Lisa’s rep Jeffrey Chassen told Radar Online, “Lisa is far too busy launching two highly anticipated businesses to be involved in erroneous cyber activity.”

He added, “We appreciate everyone’s attention but you really have to tie yourself in knots to even come close to making this logically sound. She doesn’t need to waste that kind of time trying to make anyone look bad.”

However, Lisa hasn’t stopped using social media to go after Kathy. She admitted during Part 2 of the Reunion that she had little impulse control and she liked the dopamine rush she got after posting and seeing her followers’ reactions.

Therefore, RHOBH viewers are not convinced by her rep’s statement. They believe that in addition to using her account she is also using fake accounts.

A fan wrote, “Lisa Rinna logging into her fake account to spout lies and flight all of Bravo Twitter.”

Lisa Rinna logging into her fake account to spout lies and fight all of Bravo Twitter #rhobh #RHOBHMeanGirls pic.twitter.com/uYY8cKu6uT — Rosie C. (@RosieC002) October 24, 2022

Another user wrote, “I think people are right about @lisarinna having a fake account. I read Erika liking these posts. Erika doesn’t seem to like multiple posts from one account, but this page.”

I think people are right about @lisarinna having a fake account. I read Erika liking these posts. Erika doesn't seem to like multiple posts from one account, but this page.#RHOBH pic.twitter.com/6Ar88YiaAI — CALIREUK (@AnnMichelleSal1) October 24, 2022

Other Housewives are speaking out against Lisa Rinna

After Lisa reposted Paris’ trauma, fans thought she was behind the account that posted it in the first place. The vile post ended by saying that Kathy was in fact “the biggest bully of Hollywood.”

During a preview for Part 3 of the reunion, Kathy listed different Housewives that Lisa had bullied and ran off the show.

She said the actress was responsible for Lisa VanderPump leaving the show and told Lisa, “You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it.”

Former RHOBH star Yolanda Hadid recently spoke out and insinuated that during her time on the show, the way Lisa went after her hurt her mental health. She added, “And for what? More camera time?”

Former RHOBH star Denise Richards has also been vocal on social media. She recently said that she has sympathy for Lisa losing her mother, however, she questioned the actress using the loss of her mother as an excuse for her bad behavior.

She asked, “What was her excuse before?”

Camille Meyer who was an OG on the show has also used Twitter a lot recently to call out Lisa’s bullying tactics. She has publicly shown sympathy for Kathy, while recently calling herself a “victim of Lisa’s wrath.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.