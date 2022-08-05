RHOBH: Lisa Rinna tries to shade Sutton Stracke over Jimmy Kimmel appearance

The drama between Lisa and Sutton continues as RHOBH Season 12 plays out on-screen. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.comAdmedia/ImagePressAgency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna tries to shade Sutton Stracke over her Jimmy Kimmel appearances.

There’s no love lost between Sutton and Lisa, that’s for sure. RHOBH fans have watched these two go at it for the past couple of seasons.

However, things came to a head over a table at Elton John’s Oscar party. Sutton claims she paid for Lisa and her husband, Harry Hamlin, to attend the event but didn’t get a thank you.

Meanwhile, Lisa accused Sutton of not paying for the table at all.

On the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, tensions mounted when Lisa blasted Sutton for trying to humiliate her and her husband. The situation got so tense that Lisa told Sutton, “F**k, you get out of my house.”

After the episode, Lisa was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she took another jab at her frenemy, Sutton.

Lisa Rinna tries to shade Sutton Stracke over Jimmy Kimmel appearance

Singer Maren Morris was a guest with Lisa on WWHL. It was actually a fan question to Maren that had Lisa trying to throw shade at Sutton again.

In August 2021, Maren filled in as a guest host for Jimmy on his late-night talk show. Sutton happened to appear on the show that night.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Andy wanted to know if having Sutton was Maren’s choice, but before she could reply, Lisa interrupted to reveal she was initially intended to be the guest on the show.

“It was going to be me. No this is the truth. It was supposed to be me, but I was out of town and then it was Sutton,” the Days of our Lives alum spilled.

Lisa then continued to joke and make fun of the situation, even saying, “It was so lovely it was Sutton.”

Does RHOBH star Lisa Rinna think she owes Sutton Stracke an apology?

Andy wasted no time playing a game with Lisa on Watch What Happens Lives. The game had Andy bringing up some of Lisa’s past transgressions and asking Lisa if she thought she owed someone an apology.

One of the situations was the Elton John drama with Sutton. It should come as no surprise that Lisa does not feel like she needs to apologize.

Lisa believes Sutton owes her an apology, and she’s sticking to her story.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is more than halfway through the season, but the drama continues to be front and center. Fans will see Lisa Rinna struggle with losing her mother Lois and also finally learn what really went down in Aspen.

Are you Team Lisa or Team Sutton?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.