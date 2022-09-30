RHOBH: Lisa Rinna shades Crystal Minkoff for omitting details in Kathy Hilton saga

Lisa takes aim at Crystal after the latest RHOBH episode. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has shaded Crystal Kung Minkoff for omitting details in the Kathy Hilton meltdown saga.

As RHOBH Season 12 winds down, the focus remains on what happened with Kathy in Aspen.

The last two episodes have focused on Lisa and her PSTD from the night, as well as Lisa calling out Kathy on her behavior.

Lisa has been speaking her truth on the show and putting people on blast via social media as the Season 12 reunion looms.

This week’s target is Crystal, whom Lisa declares knows what happened but isn’t speaking the truth.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Lisa spilled more details about the last night in Aspen.

Lisa Rinna shades Crystal Minkoff after she sides with Kathy Hilton

In a confessional on the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Crystal made it clear she’s Team Kathy. Crystal answered no when producers asked her about Kathy’s meltdown and her speaking badly about the entire group.

After the episode aired, Lisa hit up social media to share more details about Aspen, this time involving Crystal. Lisa claims Crystal was right there helping her get Kathy out of the club and that Crystal was the one who called the sprinter van.

The Days of our Lives alum goes on to say that Crystal had trouble getting her coat from coat check, which is why she wasn’t in the van too. Lisa insists they were both trying to get Kathy out immediately.

“funny how Crystal is omitting all of that” was the final line in her Instagram Story.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s social media frenzy

Not only did Lisa take aim at Crystal, but she’s been on social media rampage recently. Lisa’s known for sharing dancing videos to keep her followers entertained.

However, recently her focus has been on setting the record straight and sharing some cryptic messages about the truth. In a series of photos shared to her Instagram Stories, Lisa shared quotes of both sorts.

One quote talked about not doing things if you don’t want people to find out. Another one revealed why people don’t want to hear the truth. The final quote was about the truth always coming out, so people should just be honest.

Lisa was not cryptic about a different share to her IG Stories as she let it be known she’s not here for people coming for her husband.

“And yes if you come for my husband I will go ballistic on you. Every. Single. Time.” she wrote.

The latter may have something to do with video footage of Lisa going crazy on Kim Richards in Amsterdam resurfacing. Kathy Hilton even shared it after the episode where Lisa Rinna spilled the tea on her Aspen meltdown.

One episode remains in RHOBH Season 12 and the reunion show, so the drama’s not done yet.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.