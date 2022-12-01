RHOBH: Kyle Richards twins with daughter and blows kiss

Kyle Richards shares another twinning look with her daughter, Farrah. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kyle Richards seems to keep accidentally twinning with her daughter and star of Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills, Farrah Brittany.

The mom-of-four posed in full glam with her oldest daughter in a festive close-up photo she shared.

Farrah and Kyle struck identical poses in the shot and looked more similar than ever.

The brunette beauties not only share physical traits and mannerisms, but their style also seems to be compatible.

The mother-daughter duo had also previously twinned over the weekend.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kyle shared a picture of her standing beside Farrah, wearing a matching outfit and an identical Prada puffer jacket. In the caption, Kyle called her oldest daughter her “best doppelganger.”

Kyle Richards poses with her oldest daughter Farrah

Kyle shared the second photo of her and Farrah on her Instagram Story.

Dazzling festive string lights illuminated the background as the mother and daughter blew a kiss to the camera. The pair struck the same pose as one another, and each woman held out her left hand.

The mother-daughter duo looked more like twins in the shot despite their 19-year age difference. The Beverly Hills housewife added the emoji of two matching dancers, “👯‍♀️” in the caption.

Farrah was even wearing a black cowgirl hat similar to one her mother owned. Farrah had more of a chic cowgirl vibe and carried a fringe leather handbag.

Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

The Buying Beverly Hills star wore a tailored light tan jacket, but her black purse matched the color of her mom’s sequin top in the picture. Kyle and her eldest daughter wore chunky gold watches on their left wrists.

While it wasn’t clear when or where exactly the picture was taken, the ladies spent part of their Thanksgiving holiday at the Umansky’s vacation home in Aspen, Colorado, last week.

Kyle Richards never dreamt of a life in reality tv for her daughters

Despite some of her children being filmed on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills growing up, Kyle revealed she never imagined her daughters would grow up to star in their own reality show.

Kyle’s daughters, Farrah and Alexia, are on the real estate reality show Buying Beverly Hills.

Buying Beverly Hills is focused on her husband’s real estate company, The Agency.

While Kyle may not have initially wanted that life for her daughters, she wholeheartedly supports all of her girls and respects Farrah and Alexia’s decision to film.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on a hiatus.