Kyle Richards calls daughter Farrah ‘best doppelganger’ as they twin

Kyle Richards twinned with her oldest daughter Farrah this weekend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards twinned with her lookalike daughter in Prada over the weekend.

The Beverly Hills beauty is often told that her daughters look very similar to her. Not only do her girls physically resemble her, but this weekend her oldest daughter, Farrah, dressed just like Kyle as well.

In a recent photo that Kyle shared, the mother-daughter pair wore matching outfits on their winter vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

The mom of four called her firstborn daughter “the best doppelganger.”

The mother and daughter duo matched from almost head to toe in the post.

Both Kyle and Farrah looked warm yet stylish in matching puffy winter jackets.

Kyle Richards twins with her daughter

Kyle and Farrah donned identical black Prada coats as they posed for their Aspen adventure.

Kyle wore her coat unzipped and had a black and white flannel on underneath. She gave a bit of a country chic vibe in her black cowgirl hat.

The Beverly Hills Housewife wore her long hair down while her daughter’s hair was partway pulled back.

Kyle and Farrah also wore similar faded light-washed jeans for their night out. They paired the distressed denim jeans with simple black leather boots to complete the matching ensemble.

Both women carried similar leather handbags and posed, holding them in their left hand.

Farrah also shared the photo on her Instagram page, writing, “Good thing I didn’t wear my 🤠 too #unplanned #likemotherlikedaughter 👯‍♀️”

Kyle and her daughters promote Kyle+Shahida

The Real Housewife of Beverly Hills has collaborated with her daughters before when it comes to fashion.

Kyle is the co-founder of the luxury resort brand, Kyle+Shahida.

Kyle’s daughters Farrah and Alexia previously posed for the site and modeled similar patterned dresses.

The collection puts an emphasis on sustainable and comfortable clothing. The loungewear brand includes many multifunctional looks with fun, bright patterns.

Kyle+Shahida is a collaboration between Kyle and entrepreneur Shahida Clayton. The collection of signature pieces originally debuted at New York Fashion Week in 2019.

The Kyle+Shahida brick-and-mortar location didn’t open until November 2021. The grand opening party for the brand was attended by multiple Beverly Hills Housewives.

It appears Kyle’s trip to Aspen this time went better than it did when she went for the RHOBH cast trip, which started the feud between Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.