RHOBH: Kyle Richards issues a word of caution to her daughters as Buying Beverly Hills premieres

RHOBH star Kyle Richards has a message for her daughters who just joined a reality show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards didn’t want her daughters to join a reality show.

She always showed her kids on reality TV, but she revealed that she never wanted them to do their own show.

Two of her four daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Umansky, didn’t take her advice. Their show, Buying Beverly Hills, premiered on Netflix this weekend.

The series is centered around Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky’s real estate company, The Agency.

When the show premiered, Kyle took to social media to share her feelings about her two eldest daughters’ new business venture.

She said she didn’t want them to do the show but that it was their decision to make. However, she also knew that Mauricio would be guiding them in the real estate world and in doing the show.

RHOBH: Kyle Richards is scared and excited for her daughters

Kyle, who suffers from high levels of anxiety, revealed that she was scared for her daughters, especially now that the show is available to stream.

She wrote, “I’m so excited for them! I’m also scared if I’m honest.”

Kyle wrote that her girls are businesswomen and based their decision on that. She directly wrote to them a special message filled with motherly love, support, and a word of caution.

She wrote, “There will be times when you are misunderstood, people will say things about you that aren’t true, times where you want to explain the back story but your hands will be tied, your feelings will be hurt & you will wish you hadn’t said or done certain things that can’t be explained.”

She added, “But you know who you are. People that know you know who you are. I love you and am so proud of you and excited to watch you shine.”

Kyle Richards shared her feelings after the reunion

Kyle has been feuding with her sister Kathy Hilton on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

RHOBH viewers felt like Kyle didn’t defend Kathy during the reunion.

She spoke to her former co-star Teddi Mellencamp on Teddi’s podcast, Two T’s in a Pod.

She admitted that she didn’t feel like defending her sister because she was hurt a lot in the past. She explained that she didn’t believe in giving Kathy a pass, just because she was family.

She said, “I just didn’t want to. Why would I?”

Kyle added, “When you are hurt by somebody, it’s not always so cut and dry. I’m not subscribing to the idea that you stick with family no matter what.”

Meanwhile, Kyle’s daughters recently spoke to Us Weekly and said that their new show, Buying Beverly Hills, brought them much closer.

Farrah admitted that she was hesitant to do it at first because she wanted to protect her family, however it turned out great. Viewers will get to see her get engaged on the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill is on hiatus.