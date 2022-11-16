RHOBH: Kathy Hilton says her part at the reunion could have been a mini-series

The RHOBH star Kathy Hilton admits she wants to fix things with her sister, Kyle Richards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePress Agency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton had a lot to say about her second reunion.

When asked if she was happy with how it went, she said that she wished that she had more time to tell her story. But, she understood that they must condense everything into a less than an hour show.

She said, “I wish that I was able to tell my whole story, but there’s eight of us, seven other girls, and you can’t put into an hour show everything.”

Kathy explained that she had so much to say that she could have done a reunion with many parts.

She laughed as she said, “I could have done a reunion that would have been a miniseries.”

During the reunion, Kathy faced off with her co-star Lisa Rinna who said that she had a meltdown and spoke badly about the cast and the network.

Lisa said that Kathy threatened to take down her sister Kyle Richards with her whole family. The actress said that Kathy was out of control that night and that she had to lock herself in her room because she was so scared.

RHOBH: Kathy Hilton reveals where she stands with her sister Kyle Richards

At the reunion, Kathy denied Lisa’s accusations and even asked her if she would be willing to take a lie detector test. However, Kyle remained silent and didn’t defend her sister.

Kathy explained why she was angry at Kyle and admitted to saying that she thought her sister hated her. But the two stopped talking after the reunion.

The socialite revealed that she saw Kyle at BravoCon and she was happy to see her.

She said, “I’m always happy to see her. She’s my little sister and she looked beautiful and I’m very proud of her.”

She also said that she apologized to Lisa on camera for Kyle. She yelled laughing, “That’s how much I love you, Kyle!”

After the reunion, RHOBH viewers slammed Kyle for not standing up to Lisa.

Kathy Hilton wants to spend the holidays with Kyle Richards

Justin Sylvester who was interviewing Kathy for E-News alongside co-host, Adrienne Bailon Houghton, is a good friend of Kyle’s.

He asked Kathy if she could envision spending the holidays with Kyle.

Kathy said that she would love that and passed him the ball. She said, “It’s up to you, you can put that together.”

Justin said that he was on it.

Kathy Hilton talked about Paris Hilton’s fertility struggles

Kathy said that her daughter Paris Hilton just celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with her husband Carter Reum.

She said that the newlyweds are happy and that Paris loves married life.

The proud mom of four said, “They had their one-year anniversary at the carnival, and they want to do that annually. They were like two kids; it was really sweet.”

However, Kathy said that Paris can’t wait to be a mother. She said it was tough for her to watch her daughter struggle to get pregnant.

The interviewer pointed out that Nicky Hilton just had her third baby. Kathy added that one of her sons, Barron Hilton also recently welcomed a baby, his second.

She explained that it’s all that Paris wants right now. And she told her to relax, and that it doesn’t always happen quickly for everyone.

Kathy said, “It breaks my heart cause I know that she is trying and trying.”

At the end of the interview, the socialite invited Justin and Adrienne to her house that night. She was having a pajama party where her new Sant and Abel pajama collection would be on display.

