RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais opens up on what happened after ‘intense’ reunion

Garcelle Beauvais says The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion didn’t end well. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BillyBennight/AdMedia

Garcelle Beauvais recently stopped by Access Hollywood, and she had a lot to say.

The actress was asked what she could reveal about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

She said, “It was intense. There were a lot of uncomfortable moments.”

She explained that the end of the reunion was different from past seasons.

Usually, there is a toast at the end of each reunion. However, Garcelle revealed that the cast didn’t even say goodbye to one another. And she added that they didn’t take the traditional group picture with Andy Cohen.

She said, however, that she and her close friend Sutton Stracke, went to dinner with their glam team after the taping.

Garcelle Beauvais revealed what didn’t happen during The RHOBH finale

Garcelle told Access Hollywood that the finale was a bit like the reunion.

She revealed that at the end of the finale, everyone went their separate ways. And that it was unusual to end things like this.

They usually take a group photo, and they didn’t do that either.

The Home Brand owner said that it was a very intense season. She said that her hope for the group is to have more fun with each other.

She said, “I hope we can talk about each other’s ugly leather pants.” Which is a reference to when Sutton asked Crystal Minkoff, “What am I jealous of? Your ugly leather pants?”

Garcelle said she believed that the audience wants to see them have fun and be glamorous on the show.

The RHOBH reunion will be dramatic

Yesterday, Bravo dropped the trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. And Garcelle was right to say that it was intense.

The trailer started at the end of the reunion, and it showed Kyle Richards wanting to leave.

Kathy Hilton showed up for the reunion and stood her ground against Lisa Rinna.

And in the clip, she is seen telling Lisa, “You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it.”

In an uncomfortable moment, Andy read what Lisa accused Kathy of having said about everyone.

Kathy told Lisa that the only reason she brought her meltdown on the show and wanted it on camera is that her contract was up.

She essentially said that Lisa used her to create drama and negotiate her next contract.

Lisa seemed stunned and speechless at the accusation.

This might be the most dramatic RHOBH reunion yet.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 7/8c on Bravo.