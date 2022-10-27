RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais facing off with Kyle Richards for ‘Reality TV Star of 2022’

Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards face off at the People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais are duking it out for the title of Reality TV Star of 2022 and we can’t wait to see who takes the crown.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars were nominated for the title and voting has already begun. We’ll find out the official results at the People’s Choice Awards which kicks off on December 6.

Both women have acknowledged the honor since the nominations were announced and they have posted messages and links to vote on Instagram.

The race will be a tight one for the two castmates who will have to compete with other Bravo Housewives as well as some popular reality TV stars.

Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss from the Atlanta franchise were also nominated in the same category as well as Hulu stars, Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

In addition, Chrishell Stause from Netflix’s Selling Sunset is also looking to snag the title and so is the only male in that category, Mike Sorrentino from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais happy about her nomination

Garcelle Beauvais expressed gratitude after being nominated for the title and she shared a post on Instagram urging her followers to vote.

“WOW!! What an honor 🤩 thank you so much, @peopleschoice!! You can vote online at the link in my bio! 🪩 #PCAs,” captioned the post

The mom of three got a slew of support in the comments from viewers who noted that they already cast their votes for her.

Garcelle also got some love from her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates Sutton Stracke and Crystal Minkoff — who will likely vote for Garcelle instead of Kyle.

Sutton is great friends with Garcelle and Crystal had a nasty face-off with Kyle at the reunion, so it’s unlikely that they will cast their ballots in support of the OG.

Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton also showed support for Garcelle in the comments and, given the current state of their relationship, it’s hard to tell if Kathy will vote for her sister.

Pic credit: @garcelle/Instagram

Kyle Richards ups her chances to win at the People’s Choice Awards

Kyle and Garcelle both have another chance to bring home a trophy at the People’s Choice Awards since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also garnered a nomination for Reality Show of 2022.

However, Kyle has a third chance to snag an award since she reprised her role in the latest installment of the Halloween franchise, Halloween Ends, which was nominated for Drama Movie of 2022.

Kyle urged her supporters to vote in all three categories in an Instagram post and wrote, “Thank you so much. I am very honored to be included in @peopleschoice nominees 🙏 Please vote at link in bio 😘 #HalloweenEnds #RHOBH #Peopleschoice.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.