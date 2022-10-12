Kyle Richards stuns in plunging dress with thigh-high slit for Halloween Ends premiere

Kyle Richards stuns on the black carpet at the Hollywood Ends premier. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/AdMedia

Kyle Richards may be walking the black carpet for the last time. What is likely the final Halloween movie premiered Tuesday, and the actress stunned in a gorgeous dress.

Kyle might be the OG of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she has also been a working actress for decades, with her part as Lindsey Wallace in the Halloween franchise being one of her hottest roles.

Anticipating the national release of Halloween Kills this week, Kyle attended the premiere, looking better than she had ever looked. Hair, tan, dress, glam – all of it was utterly flawless.

The dress, by designer David Koma London, was sleek in black, fitting Kyle like a glove. The metallic silver trim adorned the serpentine neckline showed Kyle’s newly augmented curves and even dipped down to her midriff.

The thigh-high slit showcased Kyle’s toned legs, which ended with black and silver open-toed heels. She topped the look off with simple silver hoop earrings.

Kyle’s signature long hair was dark as usual, but with some honey-colored highlights, with a deep side part and loose curls. Her glam was simple, with nude tones to work well with her golden tan, and to continue with the theme, she had a modest black manicure.

Kylie Richards at the premiere of Halloween Ends. Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/BACKGRID

RHOBH: Kyle Richards celebrates her last Halloween movie

Kyle starred in three installments of the Halloween franchise – the original Halloween movie in 1978, Halloween Kills in 2021, and what is touted as the final episode, Halloween Ends.

The last installment will be released nationwide on October 14 in theaters and will also stream on Peacock for 60 days. Kyle’s role as Lindsay has been special to her, as she was able to star alongside one of her best friends, lead actress Jamie Lee Curtis.

Kyle said in a recent Instagram post, “Tonight is the premiere of #HalloweenEnds I can’t believe what a journey this has been. Grateful to have been there since the beginning.”

Kyle’s personal life has been chaotic among her professional joy

During the season finale of RHOBH last week, it was revealed that Kyle and her sister, Kathy Hilton, had only seen each other a few times since Kathy’s tearful apology. She was still uncertain whether Kathy or her family would be attending her daughter, Farrah’s, upcoming wedding.

Kyle did indicate she had forgiven Kathy for her outburst long before Lisa Rinna began causing more trouble for the sisters. Lisa has made it clear that she did not accept Kathy’s apology, and seemed to make it her mission to keep this story alive by all means necessary, even at Kyle’s expense.

Will Kyle and Kathy be able to make nice at the reunion? Viewers will have to stay tuned to see if the sisters can make nice.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7cc on Bravo.