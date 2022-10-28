RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke have had enough of Lisa Rinna’s antics

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais thinks Lisa Rinna should stay out of the Richards sisters’ relationship. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season might be over, but Lisa Rinna is still “grasping at straws,” as Kathy Hilton so eloquently told her.

And even after she promised to stay out of Kathy and Kyle Richards’ relationship, she is still a mess on social media.

@Allabouttrh posted a picture of a few current and past Housewives on social media. The picture was captioned, “The many victims of Lisa Rinna.”

It described what Lisa had done to each one of them.

It said for example that Lisa had betrayed Denise Richards, attacked Kim Richards, and antagonized Garcelle Beauvais.

Lisa reposted the picture and wrote, “Just doing my job folks, just doing my job. Calling out their bulls**t one cast member at a time.” She added a laughing emoji and a hug.

But not many people thought it was funny and certainly not her co-stars Sutton Stracke and Garcelle.

RHOBH: Sutton Stracke is over Lisa Rinna

Sutton didn’t seem impressed by Lisa saying that it was her job to antagonize and call people out on the cast.

She commented, “Who cares? No more for me.”

Garcelle also chimed in and wrote, “Girl I’m with you enough.”

RHOBH fans seem to also be tired of Lisa and want her to stop her antics.

The face of a messy villain. I’ve never seen anyone relish destroying families and friendship like Lisa Rinna. I need her GONE from #RHOBH. pic.twitter.com/w9ml7tSdGv — Afak6 (@afak6Scorp) October 27, 2022

Kathy even issued an ultimatum to Bravo producers, saying she won’t come back for another season if Lisa is still on the cast and that she won’t take the bullying.

During Part 3 of the Reunion, Garcelle asked Lisa why she was so intent on getting between two sisters.

Lisa said that it was for Kyle and Kathy to fix their relationship. The Love Me As I Am author told her that for them to do so, she would have to remove herself from the equation, and stop creating drama.

During Part 2 of the Reunion, the Haitian native also found out that it was Lisa who trashed her book and not Erika Jayne.

Garcelle even revealed that Lisa sent her lawyers after her.

Lisa Rinna sent her lawyers after Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle told Andy Cohen that when Lisa saw that she had mentioned her daughter Amelia Gray in her book, she had her lawyers call her manager.

The author explained that she didn’t paint Amelia in a bad light. She simply recounted that on the show she asked Lisa if she thought that dancing in her underwear on social media had any effect on her daughter’s eating disorder.

Everyone agreed that Garcelle didn’t say anything bad about Amelia that warranted legal action.

Nevertheless, Garcelle agreed to remove this paragraph from the second edition of her book as well as the audio.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus.