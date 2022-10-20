RHOBH Red Wine Recap: Garcelle’s too real for dopamine excuses

Lisa Rinna blamed her horrific behavior on the dopamine high on last night’s RHOBH, Reunion, Part 2. Pic credit: Bravo

Monsters and Critics columnist Liz Long recaps The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, Episode 23, Reunion, Part 2, with a little help from a glass of Pinot (or two)….

Hi friends! One more episode to go of this RHOBH Reunion journey!

On last night’s RHOBH, Reunion Part deux, we learned the following lessons:

Calling someone “evil” is worse than calling them the “C-word.”

It’s okay to act a fool on social media because hey, it’s the dopamine talking.

And finally, and perhaps the worst lesson of all: Rinna and Erika are gonna laugh at Garcelle’s expense and what’s more, Andy is going to join them.

It wasn’t pretty last night, you guys. And I don’t care how many “cutesy” montages Bravo tried to splice in (e.g., Kyle living her fabulous life) to prove otherwise.

Grab some of Kathy’s tequila from the backroom and let’s recap!

Now before you ask, no, Kathy still has not joined us on the couch.

The ladies back Diana

Dorit was there to back Diana on last night’s RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

So we pick up with Diana still on our screen and yeah, we are over her and her green dress.

Oh but wait, before she goes, Diana victimizes herself by telling us all how Garcelle called her “evil.”

Andy: “Was this after you called Sutton the C-word?”

Everyone but Garcelle, Sutton, and Andy: “Evil is worse than calling someone the C-word.”

Oh please, ladies. And I’m looking at you over there Peanut Gallery Dorit!

Rinna blames her behavior on the dopamine

Rinna told Andy to “put her on pause.” You hear that, Andy!? Take heed. Pic credit: Bravo

And speaking of Dorit, she sure was eager to have Rinna’s back last night, wasn’t she?

When Andy basically told Rinna she was being a complete s**t show on social media and asked her what she was thinking, Dorit interjected on Rinna’s behalf:

Dorit: “It’s the adrenaline! The dopamine!”

When Andy asked Rinna why not just tell production, hey I have this problem – can we talk about it? Garcelle muttered, “she wouldn’t get the dopamine hit.”

But did anyone catch that?

No, not really.

You see, Garcelle and her feelings might as well have been invisible last night.

And it was painful to watch.

Rinna reveals it was she who threw Garcelle’s book in the trash!

But perhaps the most painful part of the night was watching Rinna and Erika cackle about throwing Garcelle’s book in the trash.

To recap, Erika posted the following Instagram story:

Rinna reveals this was actually her trash and not Erika’s! Pic credit: Bravo

And, in perhaps the most shocking revelation of the night, Lisa revealed that it was she who threw Garcelle’s book in the trash!

After Andy asked Erika about the above post, Erika looked at Lisa, who revealed, “I have to be honest, I’m the one who threw Garcelle’s book in the trash.”

You see, Lisa sent the photo to the group chat – the one that Garcelle is NOT in – and Erika ended up posting it after Garcelle made the comment about how Erika can make herself look bad all on her own.

The worst part? Erika and Rinna joked about how the “worst part” was Erika getting the brunt of people telling her she should recycle.

Even Andy joked with them.

Cut to Garcelle’s face of hurt:

This certainly was not Andy’s shining moment.

And did anyone else notice how Andy had a couple of opportunities to really drive it home with Erika and Rinna but failed to do so?

One example of this was after Rinna got done talking about the passing of her mom.

Andy asks a viewer question: What excuse did you have for all your mean behavior prior to your mom’s passing?

And Lisa really gave no good answer for this. She merely circled a bunch without really saying anything at all.

THEN, when Andy asked Rinna if Erika was a liability to her, and Garcelle noted she never had to usher Sutton out of a party, Erika merely said, “Hooray, we’re different.”

I’m sorry, Andy, but that was a prime time to point out the raging hypocrisy that goes on with the Fox Force mean girls.

YES! The four of them protect each other if not more than Garcelle does Sutton but Andy didn’t QUITE want to go there.

I just can’t.

And I really can’t deal with Dorit saying that Sutton was making Diana’s miscarriage about herself when she was really just trying to empathize.

Like really, Dorit?

And really, Andy?

Next week, we FINALLY see Kathy. And she brought tequila!

We are gonna need it after this hellish season.

Til next week, my Housewives-Lovers!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.