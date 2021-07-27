RHOBH: Erika Jayne lashes out at ‘lawyers’ commenting on her life, says ‘do something productive’

Erika snapped back at people claiming to be lawyers online. Pic credit: Bravo

The Erika Jayne saga has reached new heights — with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member coming after people who antagonized her online.

While many RHOBH fans may have wished they lived a life similar to the reality star’s in the past, if her Twitter feed is any indication then being Erika Jayne is currently a giant hassle.

While she’s always had a strong presence on Twitter, the unfolding legal case against her and former husband, Tom Girardi, has emboldened her trolls to be more relentless than usual.

Last week Erika was publicly feuding with the lawyer appointed by the trustee in charge of Tom’s estate, and this week she’s started beefing with other Twitter users — including some claiming to be lawyers.

Erika Jayne gets into a major online feud

Although many posts have since been deleted, several social media users claiming to be legal professionals have come out of the woodwork to comment on the case involving the reality TV star.

Earlier this week, Erika tweeted a general statement seemingly in response to the online know-it-alls who have legal opinions about her ongoing troubles.

She wrote, “Can all the ‘lawyers’ on here commenting please do something productive like bill your clients? This reality TV s**t it [sic] beneath you. Thanks.”

Erika lashes out at “lawyers” commenting on her case. Pic credit @ErikaJayne/Twitter

This tweet was the catalyst for one particular user to come after Erika in the comments and this is where it started to devolve into a really heated exchange.

User @LuckyG90210 replied with some vulgar language and in true Erika fashion, she dismissed him handily.

It starts to get ugly for Erika Jayne. Pic credit: @LuckyG90210/Twitter

Erika claps back at the Twitter user. @LuckyG90210/Twitter

Her sarcasm wasn’t appreciated by the poster, and he came back with more insults, calling Erika’s son Tommy Zizzo, a police officer, some derogatory names.

Erika replies to a comment about her son. Pic credit: @ErikaJayne/Twitter

Long-time fans of RHOBH know you can’t talk about Erika’s son without prompting a very strong reaction from her — just ask Eileen Davidson.

Erika then issued a vague threat about the name-calling in a quote-tweet to his response, and their exchange went on to get even more unbelievable from there.

Erika stands her ground. Pic credit: @LuckyG90210/Twitter

Erika wades deep into the Twitter fray

Among all the name-calling and veiled threats, the Twitter user also claimed that they had been messaged by some of Tom Girardi’s alleged victims and took the opportunity to involve another attorney connected to this case who has been very vocal online as well.

He suggested that the said lawyer, Ronald Richards — the attorney Erika was feuding with last week — contact other news outlets to spread the story while continuing to use some misogynistic language.

The user tags Ronald Richards in his post. Pic credit: @LuckyG90210/Twitter

Just when the feud couldn’t get any more bizarre, the user issued a call to action for any other alleged “victims” to reach out to him by email, asking Richards to “document.”

This user calls out to alleged victims. Pic credit: @LuckyG90210/Twitter

It’s unclear who the person behind the ‘Mysterious Cliff’ Twitter account is, or if they are even an actual attorney. Many Erika-supporters highlighted the many grammatical errors as evidence that the person may not be the professional they claim to be.

But while Erika’s newfound tendency to engage with random users is fun fodder for fans of the Bravo-verse, it can’t be a helpful strategy for a complicated legal matter that is far too nuanced to be sorted out on social media.

If you want to see the full exchange, and all the comments, can visit Erika’s Twitter to see it all in full.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.