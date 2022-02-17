RHOBH: Erika Jayne done dating older men after divorce from 82-year-old husband, Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne dishes on her dating life. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne will be dating in a much younger age bracket when her divorce from estranged husband Tom Giardi is finalized. The 50-year-old recently made the admission while dishing about her personal life and the possibilities of dating in the future.

This time around Erika will be looking for someone closer to her age, unlike her soon-to-be-ex-husband Tom who is 32 years her senior. Erika filed for divorce from the embattled attorney in 2020 amid a slew of ongoing legal drama.

Erika and Tom were married for 21 years after tying the knot in 1999– after only six months of dating. They have no children together.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently opened up about her dating life, and she’s ready to make a big change in that area.

Erika admitted last season that she didn’t have much of a say during her marriage to the once-powerful attorney and their large age gap might have something to do with that.

However, going forward, Erika admitted “I’m not doing the older thing anymore.”

During a recent celebration for her Pretty Mess Luxury Hair Extension line, she touched on her dating life and told PEOPLE, “I’m 50, so maybe somebody in my age range, but I’m not doing [it] anymore.”

As for what she’s looking for in a man, the Painkillr singer revealed, “I love intelligent men and I like people that are confident.”

“I want to have fun. I would really like to have a nice conversation. I’m technically still married, so I’m in a very weird place,” Erika added.

Erika Jayne teases her Season 12 storyline

While dishing about her personal life, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star teased what viewers can expect in Season 12.

Last year, the show centered around Erika’s split from Tom Girardi and her possible involvement in the eye-raising allegations made about him. Tom and Erika’s legal battles are still ongoing and the reality TV personality admitted that viewers will see, “everything’s not hunky-dory.”

“Look, I’ve had a hard time. My life was turned upside down last year, and this is where I’m at and picking up the pieces,” she shared, regarding what to expect from her storyline.

Erika continued, “And I’ve struggled and I’ve stumbled, and I can admit that and I can go on with my life. Actually watching me rebuild my life. And some days I wish you weren’t watching rebuild my life, but it’s true. It’s what happens.”

“I’m human. I’m here to tell my story, and it’s not always perfect,” noted the Bravo Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.