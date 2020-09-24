RHOBH: Dorit, Erika, Kyle and Lisa confirmed for Season 11 after Teddi Mellencamp announces exit

Teddi Mellencamp’s recent firing from the Real Housewives of New York City had many fans wondering who would be next.

But it seems the other housewives are safe, at least for the next season.

Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna are all set to return for another drama-filled season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This is not exactly good news for some viewers, who’ve been bashing the women all season long and calling for them to be fired from the show.

Some fans have even dubbed the cast as “mean girls” for their treatment of Denise Richards during the Brandi Glanville scandal.

As RHOBH viewers took sides in the she said/she said between the two women, so did the ladies.

All except for Dorit believed Brandi’s version of events, despite constant denial from the Wild Things actress.

Read More Lisa Rinna admits she should have warned Denise Richards about Brandi Glanville affair claims

By the end of the season, Denise was over it, quitting the show after only two seasons.

Fans blame Denise’s exit on Kyle, Lisa, Erika and Teddi and they’ve been bashing the women left and right on social media.

Teddi is out but…

Teddi Mellencamp recently announced that, after three seasons, she would not make a return to RHOBH.

The accountability coach was honest with her followers, revealing on Instagram that her contract with Bravo was not renewed for another season.

Many people were left wondering if the other housewives would be getting the ax next, but now we know that the other ladies are safe.

Whether you love them or hate them, Kyle, Dorit, Erika and Lisa are reportedly all coming back for Season 11.

Bravo has not officially confirmed this news.

Newbies Sutton and Garcelle also returning

The newbies will be making a return as well.

Full-time cast member Garcelle Beauvais will be back for a second season– despite making a pact with Denise Richards about exiting the show if the blonde beauty decides to leave.

Well, Denise is out but thankfully Garcelle has decided to stick around for another season.

As for our other favorite newcomer Sutton Stracke, she’s not going anywhere either.

Although people are wondering if she’ll return in the friend capacity or if she will be upgraded to a full-time housewife.

Many fans had been calling for Sutton to get a diamond, but it seems personal family matters are preventing her from joining the cast full time.

Sutton’s ex-husband does not want their kids to be on TV. And, since she’s unable to film that aspect of her life, the 49-year-old was demoted right before Season 10 started.

Unless her ex-husband has changed his mind, chances are Sutton won’t be promoted from friend of the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.