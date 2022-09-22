RHOBH: Diana Jenkins closer to unmasking culprit in racist tweets towards Garcelle Beauvais’ son

RHOBH newbie Diana Jenkins is eager to expose who was behind the attacks on Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son. Pic credit: Bravo

Diana Jenkins is a woman on a mission. She is using her vast resources for good and going after the people that harassed Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son, Jax.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie is making quite the social statement.

Recently, she filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles to find out who paid for the bots that launched a serious cyber-attack against Jax.

The teenager endured death threats, racist remarks, his older brother’s past struggles with sobriety being thrown in his face, and much more.

This week Diana took to social media to celebrate a win in her lawsuit.

Diana revealed that her team was very close to unmasking the person behind the racist tweets toward Garcelle’s son.

The RHOBH star Diana Jenkins shares advancement in lawsuit

The Bosnian refugee who became a millionaire philanthropist wrote, “Great news! A judge in Los Angeles today granted my request to subpoena Meta/Instagram for any information that could identify the horrible people who sent those messages to a 14 year old.”

Diana further explained that this would permit her legal team to get more information on the person behind the bots, such as their phone numbers, their online presence, and even their IP address.

She ended her message by saying that it would be “a great start to exposing them to the world.”

The Insider reported that some of the bots’ comments were mentioned in Diana’s lawsuit. One example included the comment that suggested that Jax wasn’t getting a knee pressed down on his neck like George Floyd because his father is white.

The teenager had issued a public statement asking the trolls to leave him alone. Jax also changed his social media accounts to private, which is something he said he wanted to avoid.

At the time of the attacks on Jax, Diana had gotten into some spats with Garcelle on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Some viewers were quick to accuse the newbie of being behind the racist attacks.

Diana took to social media to defend herself. She wrote that the cyber-attacks were despicable and that she would never stoop to that level.

Things got even more twisted as she started receiving death threats. Diana had to hire 24/7 security to protect herself and her family.

Bravo and many fellow Housewives rallied behind Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle received support from Bravo and many Housewives who rallied to stand up for her son amid the attacks on Jax.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice wrote a statement to say that kids were off-limits. Garcelle took to Twitter to say how much she appreciated Teresa’s kind words.

I so appreciate her taking the time to do this 🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/Pok4DFcvLn — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) August 25, 2022

Bravo also took to social media to ask fans to respect Jax and the kids of the franchise. They wrote, “WE ARE SHOCKED AND APPALLED AT THE SOCIAL COMMENTS DIRECTED AT GARCELLE’S SON.”

They issued this call to action, “WE URGE OUR VIEWERS AND SOCIAL FOLLOWERS ALIKE TO REFRAIN FROM TARGETING OUR CAST AND THEIR FAMILIES WITH HARMFUL RHETORIC.”

All of Garcelle’s castmates and some Housewives from other franchises followed suit.

Garcelle has yet to comment on Diana’s lawsuit to unmask the person who caused so much distress to her son.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.