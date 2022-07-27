RHOBH: Crystal Minkoff speaks on Erika Jayne’s ‘triggering’ comment about her taking laxatives

Crystal Minkoff discussed her feelings about Erika Jayne’s comment. Pic credit: @crystalkungminkoff/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Minkoff recently discussed her feelings about Erika Jayne Girardi’s “triggering” comment about taking laxatives.

Crystal claimed that some topics feel inappropriate for some people, and she felt the laxative discussion was one of those topics.

“I think it was more triggering that as she’s saying these things, that she doesn’t know that it could be hurtful. Had that been something that I had an issue with, it could’ve been really bad for me,” Crystal clarified.

During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Crystal chose to open up about her battle with an eating disorder.

As the ladies attempted to provide support to their youngest costar, Erika Jayne inquired about Crystal’s experience with food issues.

The conversation became more uncomfortable as Erika Jayne continued to ask Crystal very intrusive questions about her relationship with food.

At one point, Erika Jayne suggested that Crystal take a laxative, much to the horror of nearby costars, including Garcelle Beauvais and viewers alike.

Erika offers Crystal the suggestion of taking a laxative to help with her eating disorder, which doesn't sit well with Garcelle: Erika continues to question Crystal, and tells her she can't have a chicken tender. (Cliffhanger) #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/bC9BCyokCF July 21, 2022

Many of the show’s fans took to social media to share their disgust.

One user tweeted, “A laxative??? WTF IS WRONG WITH THAT WOMAN?!!”

Erika Jayne explains suggesting laxative use to Crystal Minkoff

During an appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show alongside costar Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne explained her thoughts about her conversation with Crystal.

Erika Jayne discussed how Crystal informed her costars about her struggle with an eating disorder and was open about her experience on social media.

“When I was going through my mental health stuff, I reached out to a psychiatrist to help me. I reached out and got treated. I couldn’t understand why Crystal, when I asked her this, she said, ‘No,’” Erika pointed out.

Erika Jayne further explained, “If something was occupying that much of my life — if she’s struggling this hard with an eating disorder, telling us about it, going on — honey, you have the means, you’re educated, you have the access, why not seek professional help?”

Crystal Minkoff clarifies her treatment is ongoing

Crystal noted that she in fact did seek professional help.

During an interview for the after-show, 39-year-old Crystal shared, “I have had treatment in the past.”

“I’ve talked to people in the past, I currently talk to someone. It’s an ongoing thing,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.