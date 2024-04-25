RHOBH could regain its sparkle by giving these former stars back their diamonds

Kyle Richards has been front and center since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered on Bravo almost 14 years ago.

It’s impressive that she’s welcomed and said goodbye to so many cast members over the years, but it’s time for producers to delve back into the past to right the ship.

RHOBH Season 13 was a worrying low for the franchise. The cast dynamics were iffy at best and highlighted the broader problem with the show: Few of the cast members are clicking.

Despite recent chatter suggesting that Kyle has been given an ultimatum by producers to return, we fully expect her to be on the final RHOBH Season 14 cast.

Even if she no longer enjoyed it, the salary of being an original star is likely too high for her to part with unless producers opted to ice her out of the show.

With so many former cast members, it’d be interesting to bring some faces from the past back to spruce up this diamond and help restore its sparkle.

Eileen Davidson should be a lock to return

Eileen Davidson, a series regular for three of the show’s most iconic seasons, brought glamor, sass, and intrigue.

She remains a cast member of The Young and the Restless, which would be an interesting way to bring her back to the show to detail how her career has changed since she left.

There have been rumblings that she is destined to return, and given her connections with many of the likely returning cast members, she’s one of few former cast members who would easily slip back into that universe.

Camille Grammer would bring the drama.

Camille Grammer was an original star of RHOBH. Despite losing her diamond after the second season, she’s appeared countless times on the show since.

Every time she’s back, there’s some form of drama because of her no-holds-barred approach to dealing with the people she despises the most.

Since Grammer has had many gripes with the women over the years, fans would have to buckle up because she’d go low to get her point across.

Teddi Mellencamp would clock in

We’d rather forget Teddi’s three-season stint on the show, but could you imagine the uproar if she got asked to return?

She’s been like Kyle’s lap dog in the past, but we’d like to think she’d be willing to throw her friend under the bus in the name of stealing her diamond.

It’s unlikely that producers even have Mellencamp’s number, but given her desperation to talk about all things Real Housewives-related, she’d want to be immersed in any and all drama to give the inside scoop about on her podcast.

It would be a huge risk bringing her back, but something tells us she’d put in the work to keep her diamond, something she never did during her original stint on the show.

RHOBH Season 14 promises to be different

Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung Minkoff are both out of the show after RHOBH Season 13.

Kyle is up in the air alongside Dorit Kemsley, while Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, and Sutton Stracke are all expected to return.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Season 14 is expected to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025.